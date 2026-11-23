Truck Festival 2027: Biffy Clyro, Blossoms, Jamie T and Bastille to headline with 50+ names announced on the line-up

Biffy Clyro, Jamie T, Blossoms, Bastille and Inhaler are among the acts set for Truck Festival 2027. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Oxfordshire festival has shared its first line-up for 2027. Find out who's on the bill and how to buy tickets.

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Truck Festival has announced its headliners for 2027.

The Oxfordshire festival - which takes place from 22nd - 25th July next year - will see Biffy Clyro, Blossoms, Jamie T as the weekend's main headliners, with Bastille set to play a Thursday headline set.

Elsewhere on the line-up are Inhaler, Supergrass, Kingfishr, DMA'S, Declan McKenna, Holly Humberstone, Getdown Services, La Roux and more!

Tickets go on general sale on Saturday 28th November from 10am with the pre-sale taking place the day before on Friday 27th at 10am.

Find out everything we know about Truck Festival 2027 so far and how to buy tickets below.

Visit https://truckfestival.com for more

When does Truck Festival 2027 take place?

Truck Festival 2027 will take place from 22nd-25th July 2026 at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire.

Who's headlining Truck Festival 2027?

Biffy Clyro

Blossoms

Jamie T

Bastille (Thursday night headliner)

Who's on the Truck Festival 2027 line-up so far?

Bastille (Thursday Headliner)

Biffy Clyro

Blossoms

Jamie T

Inhaler

Supergrass

Kingfisher

Sugababes

DMAs

Declan McKenna

La Roux

Getdown Services

La Roux

Fat Dog

The Pigeon Detectives

Holly Humberstone

Bleech 9:3

Antony Szmierek

Overpass

Gurriers

The Academic

The crowds at Truck Festival 2025. Picture: Truck Festival

How to buy Truck Festival 2027 tickets:

Tickets for Truck Festival 2027 will go on pre-sale on Friday 27th November at 10am.

General sale takes place on Saturday 28th November from 10am.

Where is Truck Festival?

Truck Festival is located at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire. The postcode for Truck is OX13 6AB. Festival-goers can travel by rail, car, coach and taxis. Didcot Parkway Station is the closest station, which is on the Great Western Railway line.

Festival-goers can travel by rail, car, coach and taxis. Didcot Parkway Station is the closest station, which is on the Great Western Railway line. Find out more about Truck Festival travel at https://truckfestival.com/

Last year's Truck Festival saw headline performances from The Maccabees, The Libertines, CMAT, The Wombats and Two Door Cinema Club.

The Maccabees, The Libertines, CMAT, The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club. Picture: Phil Sharpe, Ed Cooke, Sarah Doyle, Julia Godfrey, Press

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