The Oxfordshire festival - which takes place from 22nd - 25th July next year - will see Biffy Clyro,Blossoms, Jamie T as the weekend's main headliners, with Bastille set to play a Thursday headline set.
Elsewhere on the line-up are Inhaler, Supergrass, Kingfishr, DMA'S, Declan McKenna, Holly Humberstone, Getdown Services, La Roux and more!
Tickets go on general sale on Saturday 28th November from 10am with the pre-sale taking place the day before on Friday 27th at 10am.
Find out everything we know about Truck Festival 2027 so far and how to buy tickets below.
Truck Festival 2027 will take place from 22nd-25th July 2026 at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire.
Who's headlining Truck Festival 2027?
Biffy Clyro
Blossoms
Jamie T
Bastille (Thursday night headliner)
Who's on the Truck Festival 2027 line-up so far?
Bastille (Thursday Headliner)
Biffy Clyro
Blossoms
Jamie T
Inhaler
Supergrass
Kingfisher
Sugababes
DMAs
Declan McKenna
La Roux
Getdown Services
La Roux
Fat Dog
The Pigeon Detectives
Holly Humberstone
Bleech 9:3
Antony Szmierek
Overpass
Gurriers
The Academic
How to buy Truck Festival 2027 tickets:
Tickets for Truck Festival 2027 will go on pre-sale on Friday 27th November at 10am.
General sale takes place on Saturday 28th November from 10am.
Where is Truck Festival?
Truck Festival is located at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire. The postcode for Truck is OX13 6AB. Festival-goers can travel by rail, car, coach and taxis. Didcot Parkway Station is the closest station, which is on the Great Western Railway line.