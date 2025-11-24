Truck Festival 2026: The Maccabees, The Libertines, The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club & CMAT to headline

Speaking about headlining Truck Festival 2026, The Wombats’ Dan Haggis said: “We’ve played Truck a few times now and it never disappoints, it’s always a highlight of our summer and we’re so excited to be back headlining it again in 2026! See you there.”
Also confirmed on the line-up are Kaiser Chiefs,Primal Scream, Circa Waves,English Teacher, Friendly FIres, Everything Everything, The Cribs andWe Are Scientists, with many more still to be announced. The Vaccineswill also be marking 15 years of What Did You Expect From The Vaccines at the festival.
Tickets for the festival will go on general sale on Friday 28th November 2025 at truckfestival.com.
Truck Festival 2026 will take place from 23rd-26th July 2026 at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire.
Who's headlining Truck Festival 2026?
The Maccabees
The Libertines
The Wombats
Two Door Cinema Club
CMAT
What's the line-up for Truck Festival 2026?
The Maccabees - HEADLINER
The Libertines - CO- HEADLINER
The Wombats - CO-HEADLINER
Two Door Cinema Club - HEADLINER
Kaiser Chiefs - HEADLINER
CMAT - THURSDAY HEADLINER
Primal Scream
Kaiser Chiefs
The Vaccines
The K's
Rizzle Kicks (special guests)
English Teacher
Circa Waves
Everything Everything
The Royston Club
Friendly Fires
The Cribs
Lottery Winners
Keo
Getdown Services
We Are Scientists
Brooke Combe
Vanessa Carlton
Kid Kapichi
Florence Road
Black Honey
Radio Free Alice
Wille J Healey
Westside Cowboy
The Lilacs
Deco
Freddie Halkon
Adult DVD
Madra Salach
Good Health Good Wealth
The Rosadocs
Keyside
Etta Marcus
Bleech 9:3
Brooki
Bloodworm
Saint Clair
Girlintheyearabove
Silver Gore
Joe & The Sh*tboys
Slag
Projector
Theatre
The North
Pixie McCann
Love Rarely
Marie Franc
Cat Ryan
*More acts to be announced...
How to buy Truck Festival 2026 tickets:
Truck Festival 2026 tickets will go on general sale on Friday 28th November 2025 via. truckfestival.com.
Where is Truck Festival?
Truck Festival is located at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire. The postcode for Truck is OX13 6AB. Festival-goers can travel by rail, car, coach and taxis. Didcot Parkway Station is the closest station, which is on the Great Western Railway line.