Truck Festival 2026: The Maccabees, The Libertines, The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club & CMAT to headline

24 November 2025, 18:38 | Updated: 24 November 2025, 18:40

The Maccabees, The Libertines, CMAT, The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club
The Maccabees, The Libertines, CMAT, The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club. Picture: Phil Sharpe, Ed Cooke, Sarah Doyle, Julia Godfrey, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Oxfordshire festival will also see performances from Kaiser Chiefs, The Vaccines, Circa Waves, English Teacher and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Truck Festival has announced the first wave of its line-up for 2026.

The Oxfordshire festival - which takes place from 23rd - 26th July next year - will see The Maccabees, The Libertines, The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club and CMAT as its headliners.

Speaking about headlining Truck Festival 2026, The Wombats’ Dan Haggis said: “We’ve played Truck a few times now and it never disappoints, it’s always a highlight of our summer and we’re so excited to be back headlining it again in 2026! See you there.”

Also confirmed on the line-up are Kaiser Chiefs, Primal Scream, Circa Waves, English Teacher, Friendly FIres, Everything Everything, The Cribs and We Are Scientists, with many more still to be announced. The Vaccines will also be marking 15 years of What Did You Expect From The Vaccines at the festival.

Tickets for the festival will go on general sale on Friday 28th November 2025 at truckfestival.com.

A special ticket-presale will be available and fans are advised to sign up here.

Find out everything we know about Truck Festival 2026 so far, including who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

When does Truck Festival 2026 take place?

  • Truck Festival 2026 will take place from 23rd-26th July 2026 at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire.

Who's headlining Truck Festival 2026?

  • The Maccabees
  • The Libertines
  • The Wombats
  • Two Door Cinema Club
  • CMAT
The crowds at Truck Festival 2025
The crowds at Truck Festival 2025. Picture: Truck Festival

What's the line-up for Truck Festival 2026?

  • The Maccabees - HEADLINER
  • The Libertines - CO- HEADLINER
  • The Wombats - CO-HEADLINER
  • Two Door Cinema Club - HEADLINER
  • Kaiser Chiefs - HEADLINER
  • CMAT - THURSDAY HEADLINER
  • Primal Scream
  • Kaiser Chiefs
  • The Vaccines
  • The K's
  • Rizzle Kicks (special guests)
  • English Teacher
  • Circa Waves
  • Everything Everything
  • The Royston Club
  • Friendly Fires
  • The Cribs
  • Lottery Winners
  • Keo
  • Getdown Services
  • We Are Scientists
  • Brooke Combe
  • Vanessa Carlton
  • Kid Kapichi
  • Florence Road
  • Black Honey
  • Radio Free Alice
  • Wille J Healey
  • Westside Cowboy
  • The Lilacs
  • Deco
  • Freddie Halkon
  • Adult DVD
  • Madra Salach
  • Good Health Good Wealth
  • The Rosadocs
  • Keyside
  • Etta Marcus
  • Bleech 9:3
  • Brooki
  • Bloodworm
  • Saint Clair
  • Girlintheyearabove
  • Silver Gore
  • Joe & The Sh*tboys
  • Slag
  • Projector
  • Theatre
  • The North
  • Pixie McCann
  • Love Rarely
  • Marie Franc
  • Cat Ryan

*More acts to be announced...

Truck Festival crowds in 2024
Truck Festival crowds in 2024. Picture: Izzy Challoner/Press

How to buy Truck Festival 2026 tickets:

  • Truck Festival 2026 tickets will go on general sale on Friday 28th November 2025 via. truckfestival.com.

Where is Truck Festival?

  • Truck Festival is located at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire. The postcode for Truck is OX13 6AB. Festival-goers can travel by rail, car, coach and taxis. Didcot Parkway Station is the closest station, which is on the Great Western Railway line.
  • Find out more about Truck Festival travel at https://truckfestival.com/

Last year's Truck Festival saw headline performances from Kasabian, Courteeners, Nothing But Thieves and Bloc Party, with The Last Dinner Party, Blossoms, Franz Ferdinand, Wunderhorse and Maxïmo Park also among those on the bill.

Kasabian, Courteeers, Nothing But Thieves and Bloc Party
Kasabian, Courteeers, Nothing But Thieves and Bloc Party. Picture: Neil Bedford, Michael Clement, Press, Emily Marcovecchio

Read more:

More on Festivals

Festivals of years gone by... are they much different to today?

How they used to do music festivals back in the day

Jim Morrison performing with The Doors at the Mount Tamalpais Fantasy Fair & Music Festival on 10 June 1967

Who played at the first ever rock festival?

The biggest festival of all time: Donauinselfest DIF 2015

This is the biggest music festival of all time

Iconic festival performances: Hendrix at Woodstock; Pulp at Glastonbury; Nirvana at Reading

The best festival performances of all time