Truck Festival 2026: The Maccabees, The Libertines, The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club & CMAT to headline

The Maccabees, The Libertines, CMAT, The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club. Picture: Phil Sharpe, Ed Cooke, Sarah Doyle, Julia Godfrey, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Oxfordshire festival will also see performances from Kaiser Chiefs, The Vaccines, Circa Waves, English Teacher and more.

Truck Festival has announced the first wave of its line-up for 2026.

The Oxfordshire festival - which takes place from 23rd - 26th July next year - will see The Maccabees, The Libertines, The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club and CMAT as its headliners.

Speaking about headlining Truck Festival 2026, The Wombats’ Dan Haggis said: “We’ve played Truck a few times now and it never disappoints, it’s always a highlight of our summer and we’re so excited to be back headlining it again in 2026! See you there.”

Also confirmed on the line-up are Kaiser Chiefs, Primal Scream, Circa Waves, English Teacher, Friendly FIres, Everything Everything, The Cribs and We Are Scientists, with many more still to be announced. The Vaccines will also be marking 15 years of What Did You Expect From The Vaccines at the festival.

Tickets for the festival will go on general sale on Friday 28th November 2025 at truckfestival.com.

A special ticket-presale will be available and fans are advised to sign up here.

Find out everything we know about Truck Festival 2026 so far, including who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

When does Truck Festival 2026 take place?

Truck Festival 2026 will take place from 23rd-26th July 2026 at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire.

Who's headlining Truck Festival 2026?

The Maccabees

The Libertines

The Wombats

Two Door Cinema Club

CMAT

The crowds at Truck Festival 2025. Picture: Truck Festival

What's the line-up for Truck Festival 2026?

The Maccabees - HEADLINER

The Libertines - CO- HEADLINER

The Wombats - CO-HEADLINER

Two Door Cinema Club - HEADLINER

Kaiser Chiefs - HEADLINER

CMAT - THURSDAY HEADLINER

Primal Scream

Kaiser Chiefs

The Vaccines

The K's

Rizzle Kicks (special guests)

English Teacher

Circa Waves

Everything Everything

The Royston Club

Friendly Fires

The Cribs

Lottery Winners

Keo

Getdown Services

We Are Scientists

Brooke Combe

Vanessa Carlton

Kid Kapichi

Florence Road

Black Honey

Radio Free Alice

Wille J Healey

Westside Cowboy

The Lilacs

Deco

Freddie Halkon

Adult DVD

Madra Salach

Good Health Good Wealth

The Rosadocs

Keyside

Etta Marcus

Bleech 9:3

Brooki

Bloodworm

Saint Clair

Girlintheyearabove

Silver Gore

Joe & The Sh*tboys

Slag

Projector

Theatre

The North

Pixie McCann

Love Rarely

Marie Franc

Cat Ryan

*More acts to be announced...

Truck Festival crowds in 2024. Picture: Izzy Challoner/Press

How to buy Truck Festival 2026 tickets:

Truck Festival 2026 tickets will go on general sale on Friday 28th November 2025 via. truckfestival.com.

Where is Truck Festival?

Truck Festival is located at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire. The postcode for Truck is OX13 6AB. Festival-goers can travel by rail, car, coach and taxis. Didcot Parkway Station is the closest station, which is on the Great Western Railway line.

Festival-goers can travel by rail, car, coach and taxis. Didcot Parkway Station is the closest station, which is on the Great Western Railway line. Find out more about Truck Festival travel at https://truckfestival.com/

Last year's Truck Festival saw headline performances from Kasabian, Courteeners, Nothing But Thieves and Bloc Party, with The Last Dinner Party, Blossoms, Franz Ferdinand, Wunderhorse and Maxïmo Park also among those on the bill.

Kasabian, Courteeers, Nothing But Thieves and Bloc Party. Picture: Neil Bedford, Michael Clement, Press, Emily Marcovecchio

