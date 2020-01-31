Truck Festival 2020: Headliners, line-up, dates, tickets

31 January 2020, 12:46

Bombay Bicycle Club and The Kooks will also top the bill at the Oxfordshire festival. Find out everything you need to know here.

Truck Festival announced its line-up for 2020 this week.

The Oxfordshire festival, which takes place on Hill Farm and kicks off at the end of July, has confirmed headliners in Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks and Catfish And The Bottlemen, with Blossoms taking the Thursday headline slot.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far including the dates it takes place, who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Radio X's O2 Academy Sheffield gig
Catfish and The Bottlemen at Radio X's O2 Academy Sheffield gig. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

When and where does Truck Festival 2020 take place?

Truck Festival takes place from 31 July - 2 August at Hill Farm, OX13 6AB.

Who is on the line-up at Truck Festival 2020?

Apart from its headliners, the likes of The Hives, DMA'S, Pale Waves, Easy Life, La Roux, The Pigeon Detectives and more.

See the full line-up poster here:

How to buy tickets to Truck Festival 2020:

Tickets for the festival are on sale now from truckfestival.com with Glamping upgrades also available.

What is the age restriction at Truck Festival 2020?

The festival website states that anyone under 16 will have to be accompanied at all times by an adult aged 21 and over.

What is the accessibility at Truck?

The advice for festival goers who need to use Disabled Access facilities or need to request a free Personal Assistant is as follows:

"... Please purchase a standard festival ticket for yourself and add ‘Accessibility’ to your booking on the booking flow under ‘Extras’. We will send you an access form as soon as these go live.

"Please note that we do ask access customers to purchase a car parking ticket if needed.If you have an questions please email: access@truckfestival.com".

Truck Festival Latest

See more Truck Festival Latest

Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Rowsell, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis and Two Door Cinema Club frontman Alex Trimble

Truck Festival 2019: Get the latest weather forecast

Foals, 2019

Foals to play huge homecoming show at Truck Festival 2019

Some potatoes, yesterday

Truck Festival uses potatoes to hint at 2019 headliners

Courteeners 2018

Courteeners To Headline Sunday At Truck Festival