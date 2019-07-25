Truck Festival 2019: Get the latest weather forecast

Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Rowsell, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis and Two Door Cinema Club frontman Alex Trimble. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns & Jim Dyson/Getty Images & Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Find out if we can expect the heatwave to continue at the Oxfordshire festival, where Wolf Alice Foals, and Two Door Cinema Club will headline.

Truck Festival opens its doors this weekend, taking place at Hill Farm from 26-28 July.

The Oxfordshire Festival - which will see Wolf Alice, Foals and Two Door Cinema club top the bill on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively - will also play host to the likes of Johnny Marr, Slaves and Nothing But Thieves over three days of music.

But, will the UK's hottest temperatures since records began continue at the sold-out festival?

Find out here...

What is the weather forecast for Truck Festival 2019?

According to BBC Weather, the weather in the south will be be less hot than earlier in the week, with cloudy skies and rain, with "the odd rumble of thunder"

Friday - The festival looks to have highs of 24 degrees, lows of 16 degrees with "light cloud and a gentle breeze". It's most likely to rain at 10pm, so you may have to take your raincoat to watch Wolf Alice headline.

Saturday - The second day of the event will have highs of 23 degrees and lows of 13 degrees with less chance of rain overall.

Sunday - The closing day of the festival looks like it will be the brightest with "sunny intervals and a gentle breeze" and highs of 23 degrees. It's also predicted to get the chilliest with lows of 12 degrees.

READ MORE: Foals, The 1975 and Idles among nods for Mercury Prize 2019