What Are The Stage Times For TRNSMT Festival 2018?
26 June 2018, 06:00
Find out who’s playing and at what time when TRNSMT festival takes over Glasgow Green over the next two weekends...
TRNSMT festival comes to Glasgow Green across two weekends - Friday 29 June to Sunday 1 July and Friday 6 and Sunday 8 July. Arctic Monkeys, Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher and The Killers head up a massive bill of music , which also included Courteeners, Wolf Alice, Interpol, CHRVCHES, Blossoms and more.
FRIDAY 29 JUNE
MAIN STAGE
Stereophonics - 9.20pm-10.50pm
The Script - 7.30pm-8.40px
James Bay - 6pm-7pm
Kodaline - 4.40pm-5.30pm
Jessie J - 3.25pm-4.10pm
Embrace - 2.10pm-2.55pm
Picture This - 1.10pm-1.40pm
KING TUT’S STAGE
Tom Walker - 8.35pm-9.20pm
Pale Waves - 7pm-7.40pm
Marmozets - 5.30pm-6.10pm
Anteros - 4.30pm-5pm
Sam Fender - 3.30pm-4pm
The Ninth Wave - 2.30pm-3pm
Slydigs - 1.30pm-2pm
SATURDAY 30 JUNE
MAIN STAGE
Liam Gallagher - 9.20pm-10.50pm
Courteeners - 7.30pm-8.40pm
Wolf Alice - 6.10pm-7pm
J Hus - 4.55pm-5.40pm
Krept X Konan - 3.45pm-4.25pm
Shed Seven - 2.30pm-3.15pm
Gerry Cinnamon - 1.15pm-2pm
KING TUT’S STAGE
The Sherlocks - 8.35pm-9.20pm
IAMDDB - 7pm-7.40pm
Ramz - 5.45pm-6.30pm
Kyle Falconer - 4.30pm-5.10pm
The Snuts - 3.30pm-4pm
The Academic - 2.30pm=3pm
Bas - 1.30pm-2pm
The Night Cafe - 12.40pm-1.10pm
SUNDAY 1 JULY
MAIN STAGE
Arctic Monkeys - 9.20pm-10.50pm
Interpol - 7.25pm-8.35pm
Blossoms - 5.55pm-6.55pm
Nothing But Thieves - 4.35pm-5.25pm
Declan McKenna - 3.20pm-4.05pm
Miles Kane - 2.05pm-2.50pm
Tom Grennan - 12.55pm-1.35pm
KING TUT’S STAGE
Sigrid - 8.35pm-9.20pm
Fatherson - 7pm-7.40pm
King No-One - 5.30pm-6.10pm
Dermot Kennedy - 4.30pm-5pm
Confidence Man - 3.30pm-4pm
The Magic Gang - 2.30pm-3pm
Island - 1.30pm-2pm
FRIDAY 6 JULY
MAIN STAGE
Queen + Adam Lambert - 8.50pm-10.50pm
Texas - 7.05pm - 8.05pm
Alabama 3 - 5.45pm-6.35pm
The Darkness - 4.30pm-5.15pm
The Temperance Movement - 3.20pm-4pm
KING TUT’S STAGE
Gun - 8pk-8.45pm
The XCerts - 6.50pm-7.30pm
Hunter And The Bear - 5.50pm-6.20pm
Mason Hill - 4.50pm-5.20pm
Electric Pyramid - 3.55pm-4.25pm
The Amorettes - 3pm-3.30pm
SUNDAY 8 JULY
MAIN STAGE
The Killers - 9.20pm-10.50pm
CHVRCHES - 7.25pm-8.30pm
Franz Ferdinand - 5.55pm-6.55pm
Friendly Fires - 4.35pm-5.25pm
Jessie Ware - 3.20pm-4.05pm
Lewis Capaldi - 2.05pm-2.50pm
Hudson Taylor - 1.05pm-1.40pm
KING TUT’S STAGE
Nina Nesbitt - 8.35pm-9.20pm
Walking On Cars - 7pm-7.40pm
Jane Weaver - 5.30pm-6.10pm
Catholic Action - 4.30pm-5pm
Gang Of Youths - 3pm-4pm
Juanita Stein - 2.30pm-3pm
Lucia - 1.30pm-2pm
All information correct at time of publication, but are subject to change at short notice.
For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, head to the official website, or download their app