What Are The Stage Times For TRNSMT Festival 2018?

TRNSMT logo. Picture: Press

Find out who’s playing and at what time when TRNSMT festival takes over Glasgow Green over the next two weekends...

TRNSMT festival comes to Glasgow Green across two weekends - Friday 29 June to Sunday 1 July and Friday 6 and Sunday 8 July. Arctic Monkeys, Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher and The Killers head up a massive bill of music , which also included Courteeners, Wolf Alice, Interpol, CHRVCHES, Blossoms and more.

Stereophonics. Picture: Press

FRIDAY 29 JUNE

MAIN STAGE

Stereophonics - 9.20pm-10.50pm

The Script - 7.30pm-8.40px

James Bay - 6pm-7pm

Kodaline - 4.40pm-5.30pm

Jessie J - 3.25pm-4.10pm

Embrace - 2.10pm-2.55pm

Picture This - 1.10pm-1.40pm

KING TUT’S STAGE

Tom Walker - 8.35pm-9.20pm

Pale Waves - 7pm-7.40pm

Marmozets - 5.30pm-6.10pm

Anteros - 4.30pm-5pm

Sam Fender - 3.30pm-4pm

The Ninth Wave - 2.30pm-3pm

Slydigs - 1.30pm-2pm

Liam Gallagher 2017. Picture: Press

SATURDAY 30 JUNE

MAIN STAGE

Liam Gallagher - 9.20pm-10.50pm

Courteeners - 7.30pm-8.40pm

Wolf Alice - 6.10pm-7pm

J Hus - 4.55pm-5.40pm

Krept X Konan - 3.45pm-4.25pm

Shed Seven - 2.30pm-3.15pm

Gerry Cinnamon - 1.15pm-2pm

KING TUT’S STAGE

The Sherlocks - 8.35pm-9.20pm

IAMDDB - 7pm-7.40pm

Ramz - 5.45pm-6.30pm

Kyle Falconer - 4.30pm-5.10pm

The Snuts - 3.30pm-4pm

The Academic - 2.30pm=3pm

Bas - 1.30pm-2pm

The Night Cafe - 12.40pm-1.10pm

Arctic Monkeys 2018. Picture: Zackery Michael

SUNDAY 1 JULY

MAIN STAGE

Arctic Monkeys - 9.20pm-10.50pm

Interpol - 7.25pm-8.35pm

Blossoms - 5.55pm-6.55pm

Nothing But Thieves - 4.35pm-5.25pm

Declan McKenna - 3.20pm-4.05pm

Miles Kane - 2.05pm-2.50pm

Tom Grennan - 12.55pm-1.35pm

KING TUT’S STAGE

Sigrid - 8.35pm-9.20pm

Fatherson - 7pm-7.40pm

King No-One - 5.30pm-6.10pm

Dermot Kennedy - 4.30pm-5pm

Confidence Man - 3.30pm-4pm

The Magic Gang - 2.30pm-3pm

Island - 1.30pm-2pm

Queen + Adam Lambert. Picture: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

FRIDAY 6 JULY

MAIN STAGE

Queen + Adam Lambert - 8.50pm-10.50pm

Texas - 7.05pm - 8.05pm

Alabama 3 - 5.45pm-6.35pm

The Darkness - 4.30pm-5.15pm

The Temperance Movement - 3.20pm-4pm

KING TUT’S STAGE

Gun - 8pk-8.45pm

The XCerts - 6.50pm-7.30pm

Hunter And The Bear - 5.50pm-6.20pm

Mason Hill - 4.50pm-5.20pm

Electric Pyramid - 3.55pm-4.25pm

The Amorettes - 3pm-3.30pm

The Killers. Picture: Press

SUNDAY 8 JULY

MAIN STAGE

The Killers - 9.20pm-10.50pm

CHVRCHES - 7.25pm-8.30pm

Franz Ferdinand - 5.55pm-6.55pm

Friendly Fires - 4.35pm-5.25pm

Jessie Ware - 3.20pm-4.05pm

Lewis Capaldi - 2.05pm-2.50pm

Hudson Taylor - 1.05pm-1.40pm

KING TUT’S STAGE

Nina Nesbitt - 8.35pm-9.20pm

Walking On Cars - 7pm-7.40pm

Jane Weaver - 5.30pm-6.10pm

Catholic Action - 4.30pm-5pm

Gang Of Youths - 3pm-4pm

Juanita Stein - 2.30pm-3pm

Lucia - 1.30pm-2pm

All information correct at time of publication, but are subject to change at short notice.



For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, head to the official website, or download their app