TRNSMT Festival 2026 to show Scotland v Morocco World Cup match on main stage

TRNSMT will be playing the Scotland v Morocco World Cup Match. Picture: Dumivisuals

The match will be played live from the festiva's Main Stage after Richard Ashcroft's headline performance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

TRNSMT 2026 is planning to show the Scotland's World Cup Match against Morocco on Friday 19th June.

The festival - which takes place on Glasgow Green - has announced Scotland as it's "fourth headliner" with a "Main Stage World Cup takeover" confirmed for the event.

After securing their place in the international tournament for the first time in almost 30 years, Steve Clarke's national team are set to take on the North African team on the same day the festival kicks off, but festival organisers have been busy working behind the scenes to ensure ticket holders can stay on site to watch the match live from 11pm after Richard Ashcroft's headline set.

Watch their video announcement, which was captioned: "HWFGGG the Hampden roar is coming to Glasgow Green

"We’re buzzing to announce that we’ll be showing the SCOTLAND V MOROCCO game LIVE from our Main Stage on Friday 19th June, straight after Richard Ashcroft, kicking off at 11pm*. So you can enjoy top class tunes and cheer on Scotland in the World Cup live from the Biggest Screens in Scotland, with your mates, pints and an atmosphere like no other."

Geoff Ellis, CEO of DF Concerts said: “This is going to be a historic moment for the festival and one we are incredibly excited about, it’s sure to be a night that will live long in the memory.

“I couldn’t think of a better addition to the Main Stage lineup than the Scotland national team, and showing the game will create a unique atmosphere, bringing the Hampden roar to Glasgow Green.

“Giving our fans the chance to see their favourite bands and then watch the game with thousands of Scotland fans in a World Cup is the stuff dreams are made of, and it shows exactly how TRNSMT is much more than a music festival.

“We’ll be providing the most exciting place to watch the game in the country with our screens even higher than Scott McTominay’s bicycle kick.

“I want to thank Glasgow City Council and partners for their continued collaboration. We can’t wait to show the world that yes sir, TRNSMT can boogie.”

Fans at TRNSMT Festival. Picture: Tim Craig

Joining Richard Ashcroft at the top of the bill this year are Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi, who will play the Saturday and Sunday night respectively with the latter making a hero's homecoming return to the TRNSMT stage.

Also on the bill are Wolf Alice, Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Snuts, CMAT and more - with Two Door Cinema Club as special afternoon guests on the Sunday.

Tickets for the festival are available now at www.trnsmtfest.com with a range of packages, which include day tickets starting from £79.50 (plus GCC Environmental Levy), two day tickets from £99 (plus GCC Environmental Levy), weekend tickets which start from £229.50 (plus GCC Environmental Levy) and VIP experiences.

Last year's TRNSMT saw headline performances from 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol and epic sets from Fontaines D.C., The Kooks, The Script, The Last Dinner Party, Inhaler, Kneecap, Confidence Man and many more.

