The Snuts cancel TRNSMT 2021 set after band member and crew test positive for COVID-19

The Scottish band have been forced to cancel their set at the Glasgow festival in what was set to be the "biggest show of (their) lives".

The Snuts have been forced to cancel their biggest gig to date at TRNSMT Festival

The West Lothian band - made up of Jack Cochrane (vocals and guitar), Joe McGillveray (guitar), Callum '29' Wilson (bass) and Jordan 'Joko' Mackay (drums) - have sadly had to pull out of the Glasgow Green festival due to a member of the band and touring crew testing positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, the Somebody Loves You rockers said: "We are beyond devastated to let you know that we are unable to perform at TRNSMT festival today.

"We put so much work into what was going to be the biggest show of our lives and we were so excited to share it with you. We will see you all for 3 nights at the Barrowlands.

"Much love,

"The Snuts x".

The band may have missed out on the biggest gigs of their lives so far, but there is definitely bigger things to come.

They previously revealed they've finished writing the follow-up to their No.1 debut album and think it's better.

Asked if they've been doing any writing, their frontman told Radio X: "We're actually just out in a studio in the middle of England somewhere... Oxford. We're just out there in the studio for a bit before we hit the road and we've wrote another hit album.

Quizzed if it's going to be another number one, they joked: "It's going to be even better than number one! Zero!"

