TRNSMT 2026: Richard Ashcroft, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi to headline

Richard Ashcroft, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi will top the bill at TRNSMT 2026. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Glasgow Green event returns next year with Wolf Alice, Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Snuts, CMAT and Two Door Cinema Club on the bill. Find out who knows them so far...

Rockstar presents TRNSMT Festival has announced its headliners and first wave line-up for 2026.

The Scottish festival - which takes place from 19th - 21st June next year - will play host to Richard Ashcroft, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi as its headliners.

Also on the bill are Wolf Alice, Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Snuts, CMAT and more - with Two Door Cinema Club as special afternoon guests on the Sunday.

Find out everything we know about TRNSMT Festival 2026 so far, including who joins them on the bill, how you can buy tickets and how much they cost.

What dates are TRNSMT Festival 2026?

TRNSMT Festival 2025 takes place from 19th - 21st June on Glasgow Green.

Who's headlining TRNSMT 2026?

Richard Ashcroft

Kasabian

Lewis Capaldi

Legendary singer-songwriter and former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, will top the bill at the Friday night for the festival, bringing his back catalogue of era-defining songs to Glasgow Green.

Leicester icons Kasabian will headline Saturday night at TRNSMT, bringing their high-octane anthems to proceedings, as well as their forthcoming 2026 album Act III.

Lewis Capaldi will make a sensational comeback to TRNSMT, making hero's return to Glasgow Green to close the festival with a spine-tingling homecoming set.

TRNSMT Festival returns for 2026. Picture: Harry McArthur

How to buy TRNSMT Festival 2026 tickets:

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Friday 14th November via trnsmtfest.com/tickets.

How much do TRNSMT Festival 2026 tickets cost?

General Admission Day Tickets - £79.50, plus £5.51 GCC Environmental Levy

2 day General Admission Tickets - £150, plus £5.51 GCC Environmental Levy

2 day General Admission Tickets - £229.50, plus £5.51 GCC Environmental Levy

TRNSMT is also offering a range of ticket packages, including VIP experiences. Visit TRNSMTFest.com to out more.

Festival director, Geoff Ellis, said: “This year’s lineup is packed with brilliant artists – from anthemic festival headliners, to the artists fans already know and love, plus lots of new artists for everyone to discover.

“Every year, the atmosphere on Glasgow Green is amazing and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back for another unforgettable weekend, this time a little earlier than normal to kick off your summer of music in style.”

TRNSMT Festival 2025 saw headline performances from 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol and epic sets from Fontaines D.C., The Kooks, The Script, The Last Dinner Party, Inhaler, Kneecap, Confidence Man and many more.

