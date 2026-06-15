TRNSMT 2026: Get the weather forecast for the Glasgow Green festival

Scenes from TRNSMT Festival in 2025. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish festival returns this weekend with Richard Ashcroft, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi as headliners. Find out what you can expect from the weather.

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TRNSMT Festival 2026 is set to open its doors this weekend with Richard Ashcroft, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi as its headliners.

The Scottish festival - which takes place from 19th - 21st June - will also play host to Wolf Alice, Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Snuts, CMAT on the bill—with Two Door Cinema Club booked as special afternoon guests on the Sunday.

The festival's stage times have officially been released, which means now fans can plan who to see and when... But what can we expect from the weather?

Find out if you'll need your sunnies, a poncho or both at TRNSMT Festival this weekend with the latest weather updates below.

NB: Weather is accurate at the time of article's last publish date. Always check for the latest updates.

Richard Ashcroft, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi will top the bill at TRNSMT 2026. Picture: Press

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What's the weather for TRNSMT Festival 2026?

Friday 19th June 2026:

On the day that Richard Ashcroft tops the bill at TRNSMT, festival-goers can expect "light rain showers and a moderate breeze" with highs of 18 degrees and lows of 11 degrees according to BBC Weather.

The Met Office, gives a similar report with rain and highs of 19 degrees, which will feel more like 16 degrees. With a High UV rating predicted, it's suggestions that you seek shade during midday hours, cover up and wear sunscreen.

TRNSMT Festival returns for 2026. Picture: Harry McArthur

Saturday 20th June 2026:

BBc Weather predicts "drizzle and a moderate breeze" on day two of the festival when Kasabian headline, with highs of 18 degrees and lows of 11 degrees.

The Met Office predicts a 40% of rain with highs of 19 degrees, which feel more like 16 degrees and another High UV day.

Kasabian will play day two of the festival. Picture: Neil Bedford

Sunday 21st June 2026:

When Lewis Capaldi prepares to take to the stage, Glasgow will see more "light rain and a moderate breeze" with highs of 18 degrees and lows of 9 degrees with a 60% chance of rain, according to the BBC.

The Met Office on the other hand predicts highs of 20 degrees, lows of 13 degrees and a 30% chance of rain.

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TRNSMT Festival 2025 saw headline performances from 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol and included epic sets from Fontaines D.C., The Kooks, The Script, The Last Dinner Party, Inhaler, Kneecap, Confidence Man and many more.

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