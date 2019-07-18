TRNSMT Festival 2020: confirmed dates, early bird ticket sale and more...

The Glasgow festival have confirmed the dates of the fourth instalment of the event in 2020 and announced the release of early bird tickets.

TRNSMT 2019 took place last weekend, featuring headline performances from Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen and George Ezra.

The third instalment of the festival was definitely one to remember, with performances from Gerry Cinnamon, Richard Ashcroft, The Kooks, Tom Grennan, Bastille and a memorable set from Lewis Capaldi - which saw him take the the stage in a Chewbacca mask.

With this year's festival wrapped up neatly, organisers have confirmed when the fourth instalment will take place and how music fans can get their hands on Early Bird tickets.

Festival Director Geoff Ellis said in a press release: “After three hugely successful years, TRNSMT is now an established part of Glasgow’s annual cultural calendar and we’re proud to have projected our 2020 dates into the heart of the city.

“Planning is already well underway, and we’ll continue to work closely with Glasgow City Council, councillors and local residents to make next year’s event another incredible year for TRNSMT’s audience - that are a credit to Scotland - and the amazing city of Glasgow.

“This year’s sold-out festival was the best yet with so many highlights; from Stormzy’s covering a Lewis Capaldi song on Friday evening, Gerry Cinnamon’s huge performance on the Main Stage, the sun-drenched set from the outstanding Sigrid, Catfish and the Bottlemen’s closing Saturday night, plus George Ezra and Lewis Capaldi’s epic Main Stage performances, it was an outstanding weekend of music.

"We can’t wait to return to Glasgow Green next summer for another phenomenal weekend of music.”

Find out how to get Early Bird tickets to next year's festival below...

When does TRNSMT Festival 2020 take place?

TRNSMT Festival will return to Glasgow Green on 10-12 July 2020.

How you can buy tickets for TRNSMT Festival 2020?

Early Bird tickets go on sale on Friday 19 July from 9am.

Would be festival-goers need to sign up to TRNSMT's mailing list for presale access at www.trnsmt.co/SignUp.

TOMORROW at 9AM ⏰🚨 Limited Early Bird weekend tickets go on sale for #TRNSMT2020. Be there ~ https://t.co/r8pxgmR6zw pic.twitter.com/YOnDYi1N0R — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) July 18, 2019

