Glasgow weather forecast: Will TRNSMT Festival 2019 be a washout?

Friendly Fires play TRNSMT Festival 2019. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty Images

TRNSMT Festival kicks off this weekend and takes place from 12-14 July, with Catfish and the Bottlemen among the headliners. Get the latest weather forecast and find out whether it's set to rain or shine over the Glasgow city festival.

TRNSMT 2019 is preparing to open its doors for a third year, this time playing host to headliners in Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen and George Ezra.

The Scottish festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green from 12-14 July 2019, will also welcome the likes of Bastille, Richard Ashcroft, The Kooks, Tom Grennan and Gerry Cinnamon - who will return for another triumphant homecoming set ahead of Stormzy on the main stage.

But will music-goers be faced with rain or blistering sunshine?

Get the latest weather forecast for TRNSMT Festival 2019:

What will the weather be like at TRNSMT festival 2019?

According to the Met Office, there is a Yellow weather warning in place for for the region, with thunderstorms set for the Thursday.

Their outlook for the rest of the week predicts the "chance of some thundery showers on Thursday" and "fewer showers by Friday". They add that it will fell warm in any sunshine, "becoming dry on Saturday".

By the time the city festival opens its doors on Friday, things will have cleared up somewhat... But we wouldn't leave your mac and umbrella at home just yet.

Get more the details here:

Friday 12 July:

The first day of the festival, where Stormzy will headline the main stage after Scotland's finest Gerry Cinnamon, will have highs of 20 degrees and lows of 13 degrees with sunny intervals and will become cloudy by the late morning. There'll be a 40% chance of rain at the festival at 4pm

Saturday 13 July:

Day two of the event, when Llandudno rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen top the bill, is predicted have highs of 21 and lows of 12 degrees, to be "cloudy," and change to sunny intervals by early evening.

Sunday 14 July:

The third and final night of the festival, which will be closed by George Ezra, will have highs of 21 degrees and lows and 13 degrees, will start cloudy and change to sunny intervals by late morning.

