TRNSMT Festival 2019: Headliners, line-up, stage times & more

11 July 2019, 15:21 | Updated: 11 July 2019, 15:41

TRNSMT Festival
TRNSMT Festival. Picture: Press

The Glasgow Green Festival, which kicks off this Friday, has announced its official stage times. See the acts performing on each day here.

TRNSMT 2019 is preparing to open its this Friday, playing host to headliners in Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen and George Ezra.

The Scottish festival, which will celebrate its third year, takes place in Glasgow Green from 12-14 July 2019 and will also welcome the likes of Richard Ashcroft, The Kooks, Tom Grennan, Bastille and Gerry Cinnamon - who will return for another triumphant homecoming set ahead of Stormzy on the main stage.

The festival also announced The Queen Tut's Stage - a permanent new addition to the festival to help close the "Gender Play Gap" and "pave the was for a new generation of female headliners.

Get the line-up and individual stage times for the festival below...

Friday 12 July

Main Stage

9.20pm -10.50pm - Stormzy

7.30pm - 8.40pm - Gerry Cinnamon

5.55pm - 6.55pm - Years & Years

4.30pm - 5.15pm - AJ Tracey

3.20pm - 4.00pm - Fredo

2.15pm - 2.50pm - Amine

1.15pm - 1.50pm - Mabel

12.20pm - 12.50pm - Gus Dapperton

King Tut's Stage

8.25pm - 9.20pm Example

6.55pm -7.40pm - Mist

5.25pm - 6.05pm - Mahalia

4.15pm - 4.45pm - Jimothy

3.15pm - 3.45pm - The Big Moon

2.15pm- 2.45pm - Cassia

1.15pm - 1.45pm - Inhaler

12.20pm - 12.50pm - Kobi Onyame

Queen Tut's Stage

7.00pm - 7.30pm - Lauren Spiteri

6.00pm - 6.30pm - Lunir

5.00pm - 5.30pm - Carly Connor

4.00pm - 4.30pm - Cara Rose

2.50pm - 3.20pm - Chlobocop

1.50pm - 2.20pm - Scarlett Randle

Saturday 13 July

Main Stage

9.20pm -10.50pm - Catfish and the Bottlemen

7.30pm - 8.40pm - Bastille

6.10pm - 7.00pm - Richard Ashcroft

4.55pm - 5.40pm - DMA's

3.40pm - 4.25pm - Sigrid

2.30pm - 3.10pm - Sundara Karma

1.25pm - 2.00pm - The Snuts

12.30pm - 1.00pm - Sam Fender

King Tut's Stage

8.30pm - 9.20pm - The Hunna

6.45pm -7.30pm - Steve Mason

5.25pm - 6.05pm - Jade Bird

4.05pm - 4.45pm - Fontaines D.C.

3.00pm - 3.30pm - Cavetown

2.00pm- 2.30pm - The Dunts

1.05pm - 1.35pm - Arkells

12.20pm - 12.40pm - Skinny Lister

Queen Tut's Stage

7.00pm - 7.30pm - Zoe Graham

5.45pm - 6.15pm - Crystal

4.45pm - 5.15pm - Sahara

3.30pm - 4.00pm - Tongue Trap

2.30pm - 3.00pm - Wet Look

1.30pm - 2.00pm - Swim School

Sunday 14 July

Main Stage

9.35pm -10.45pm - George Ezra

7.35pm - 8.35pm - Lewis Capaldi

5.55pm - 6.55pm - Emeli Sande

4.25pm - 5.25pm - The Kooks

3.05pm - 3.55pm - The Wombats

1.50pm - 2.35pm - Tom Grennan

12.40pm - 1.20pm - The Amazons

King Tut's Stage

8.35pm - 9.35pm - Circa Waves

6.25pm -7.20pm - Mystery Jets

5.05pm - 5.55pm - Swmrs

3.40pm - 4.20pm - Catherine McGrath

2.40pm- 3.10pm - Sea Girls

1.15pm - 1.45pm - Retro Video Club

12.20pm - 12.50pm - whenyoung

Queen Tut's Stage

7.00pm - 7.30pm - The Eves

6.00pm - 6.30pm - Zoee

5.00pm - 5.30pm Tamzene

4.00pm - 4.30pm - Stephanie Cheape

3.00pm - 3.30pm - Deni Smith

2.00pm - 2.30pm - Baby Taylah

