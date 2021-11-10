Tramlines Festival 2022 headliners announced: Sam Fender, Kasabian, Madness

Sam Fender Kasabian and Madness will headline Tramlines 2022. Picture: 1. Jon Mo Photography 2. Luke Brennan/Getty Images 3. Ki Price/Getty Images

The Sheffield festival returns next year with The Wombats, The Vaccines, Inhaler, the Snuts and more. Get full ticket info here.

By Radio X

Tramlines Festival have revealed their 2022 line-up, with Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness all set to headline.

Fender, who scored a Number 1 album earlier this year with his second album Seventeen Going Under, will top the bill on Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage on Friday night, with the return of Kasabian closing the show on Saturday evening.

Madness finally get to deliver their headline set on Sunday, following the postponement of Tramlines in 2020 where they were originally due to appear.

The event which is held in Sheffield's Hillsborough Park between 22 and 24 July 2022, will also see appearances by The Wombats, The Vaccines, James, Declan McKenna, Shed Seven, Self Esteem, The Coral, Inhaler, The Snuts and Jade Bird.

Also on the bill are Sigrid, Becky Hill,Reverend and The Makers, Little Man Tate, Sports Team, am Ryder, Yard Act, Lottery Winners, Coach Party, Kynsy, Do Nothing, Working Men’s Club, Just Mustard, Swim School, Pixey, Everly Pregnant Brothers and many more.

Tramlines Festival in 2021. Picture: Tramlines/Ben Ben Bentley

Tramlines is celebrating its 13th year in 2022 and will host five stages of music, alongside a comedy line-up which will be announced shortly.

Day tickets will go on sale at midday on Friday 12th November, with a limited number of weekend tickets still available. Tickets are available from www.tramlines.org.uk

Tramlines festival in 2021. Picture: Tramlines/Ben Ben Bentley

2021's Tramlines Festival took place as part of the Government’s Event Research Programme, making it the largest festival in Western Europe to go ahead since lockdown restrictions were eased. Appearing at last year's event were The Streets, Royal Blood and Supergrass.