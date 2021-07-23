Tramlines Festival 2021: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Tramlines Festival returns to Sheffield's Hillsborough Park for 2021. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

The Streets, Royal Blood and Supergrass will headline Tramlines 2021 at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield, Here are the set times for the main stages.

Tramlines returns to Hillsborough Park in Sheffield across the weekend of 23 to 25 July.

This year sees The Streets, Royal Blood and Supergrass all headline the main aread, which has been named the Sarah Nulty Main Stage after the the co-founder and director of the event, who tragically died in 2018 at the age of 36 following a battle with cancer.

Also on the bill this year will be The Kooks, Blossoms, Dizzee Rascal, Everything Everything, Jake Bugg and Radio X favourites The Snuts.

Here are the set times for the main stages at Tramlines Festival 2021:

Friday 23 July

Sarah Nulty Main Stage

The Streets - 20.15

The Kooks - 18.45

Circa Waves - 17.30

The Pigeon Detectives - 16.15

The Blinders - 15.15

T'Other Stage

Jake Bugg - 20.30

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 18.45

Slow Readers Club - 17.30

Red Rum Club - 16.30

The Rooves - 15.30

Ed Byrne - 14.15

Zoe Lyons - 13.50

Shappi Khorsandi - 13.25

Daisy Earl - 13.00

Tom Wrigglesworth - 12.35

Hosted by Jarred Christmas

The Library Stage

Sorry - 20.00

Billy Nomates - 18.30

The Hara - 17.15

Bedroom High Club - 16.15

Shelley Byron & The Poison Sleep - 15.30

The Rosadocs - 14.45

The Warehouse Club - 14.00

Chanel Yates - 13.15

Harriet Rose - 12.30

Saturday 24 July

Sarah McNulty Main Stage

Royal Blood - 20.30

Blossoms - 18.45

The Sherlocks - 17.30

The Lathums - 16.30

Lucy Spraggan - 15.30

Lauran Hibberd - 14.30

Everly Pregnant Brothers - 13.15

Before Breakfast - 12.30

T'Other Stage

Mahalia - 20.30

Little Simz 18.45

Georgia - 17.30

Yard Act - 16.30

Otis Mensah - 15.30

Joel Dommett - 14.15

Emmanuel Sonubi - 13.25

Jo Jo Sutherland - 13.00

Tom Ward - 12.35

Hosted by Matt Reed

The Library Stage

The Magic Gang - 20.45

Vistas - 19.30

R.A.E. - 18.30

Deco - 17.30

Abbie Ozard - 16.30

Rumbi Tauro - 15.30

Oh Papa - 14.30

Deuxes - 13.30

August Charles - 12.30

Sunday 25 July

Sarah Nulty Main Stage

Supergrass - 19.30

Dizzee Rascal - 18.00

Tom Walker - 16.45

The Reytons - 15.45

Spinn - 14.45

The Fratellis - 13.30

Phoebe Green - 12.30

T'Other Stage

Everything Everything - 19.45

Sundara Karma - 18.00

The Snuts - 16.45

Holly Humberstone - 15.45

Ed Cosens - 14.45

Milton Jones - 14.05

Emmanuel Sonubi - 13.40

Ivo Graham - 13.15

Tom Ward - 12.50

Hosted by Matt Reed

The Library Stage

The Big Moon - 19.45

The Pale White - 18.30

Baby Queen - 17.30

Sheafs - 16.30

Kin - 15.30

Teah Lewis - 14.30

Huw & The Greater Good

Babyflicko - 12.30

All information correct at time of publication. For the most up to date information, please check the festival's official website: tramlines.org.uk or the official Tramlines Festival mobile app.