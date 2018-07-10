Tramlines Festival 2018 - Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Tramlines Festival. Picture: Tramlines Press

Stereophonics, Noel Gallagher, Blossoms and more are set to play Sheffield this month - find out who’s playing and at what time!

Tramlines Festival returns to Hillsborough Park in Sheffield between 20 - 22 July 2018 and there’s a huge line-up including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Stereophonics, Blossoms, Tom Grennan and a whole line-up of great music and comedy. Here’s all the info you need.

FRIDAY 20 JULY 2018

TRAMLINES STAGE

Stereophonics - 20.15-21.45

Milburn - 18.30-19.30

Everything Everything - 17.15-18.00

The Big Moon - 16.15-16.45

Saint Petersburg - 15.30-16.00

THE LEADMILL

Mystery Jets - 20.00-21.00

The Magic Gang - 18.30-19.15

The Orielles - 17.15-18.00

High Hazels - 16.15-16.45

Oddity Road - 15.30-16.00

Tramlines Line-Up - Friday. Picture: Press

SATURDAY 21 JULY 2018

TRAMLINES STAGE

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - 20.30-21.45

Blossoms - 18.45-19.45

Reverend And The Makers - 17.30-18.15

Coasts - 16.30-17.00

Everly Pregnant Brothers - 15.30-16.00

RedFaces = 14.30-15.00

Bang Bang Romeo - 13.30-14.00

Rhythm Of The 90s - 12.30-13.00

T’OTHER STAGE

Clean Bandit - 20.30-21.30

Stefflon Don - 19.15-19.45

Mabel - 17.45-18.30

Fickle Friends - 16.45-17.15

Mulally - 15.45-16.15

Patawawa - 14.45-15.15

Bobil Lewis - 13.45-14.15

POLO - 12.45-13.15

THE LEADMILL

Rat Boy - 20.45-21.45

Palace - 19.30-20.15

Neon Waltz - 18.30-19.00

Stereo Honey - 17.30-18.00

Wulfman Fury - 16.30-17.00

Tramlines Line-Up - Saturday. Picture: Press

SUNDAY 22 JULY 2018

TRAMLINES STAGE

Craig David’s TS5 - 19.30-20.30

De La Soul - 17.45-18.45

Tokio Myers - 16.30-17.15

The Sherlocks - 15.30-16.00

Naaz - 14.30-15.00

Universal Tree - 13.30-14.00

Mr Motivator - 12.30-13.00

T’OTHER STAGE

Jake Bugg - 19.45-20.45

Shed Seven - 18.00-19.00

Pale Waves - 16.45-17.30

Little Comets - 15.45-16.15

Gengahr - 14.45-15.15

Nina Nesbitt - 13.45-14.15

The Seamonsters - 12.45-13.15

THE LEADMILL

Tom Grennan - 19.45-20.45

Spring King - 18.30-19.15

Sophie And The Giants - 17.30-18.00

Sheafs - 16.30-17.00

Tramlines Line-Up Sunday. Picture: Press

Tramlines 2018 - Festival Map