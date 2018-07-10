Tramlines Festival 2018 - Stage Times, Line-Up & More
10 July 2018, 11:30
Stereophonics, Noel Gallagher, Blossoms and more are set to play Sheffield this month - find out who’s playing and at what time!
Tramlines Festival returns to Hillsborough Park in Sheffield between 20 - 22 July 2018 and there’s a huge line-up including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Stereophonics, Blossoms, Tom Grennan and a whole line-up of great music and comedy. Here’s all the info you need.
FRIDAY 20 JULY 2018
TRAMLINES STAGE
Stereophonics - 20.15-21.45
Milburn - 18.30-19.30
Everything Everything - 17.15-18.00
The Big Moon - 16.15-16.45
Saint Petersburg - 15.30-16.00
THE LEADMILL
Mystery Jets - 20.00-21.00
The Magic Gang - 18.30-19.15
The Orielles - 17.15-18.00
High Hazels - 16.15-16.45
Oddity Road - 15.30-16.00
SATURDAY 21 JULY 2018
TRAMLINES STAGE
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - 20.30-21.45
Blossoms - 18.45-19.45
Reverend And The Makers - 17.30-18.15
Coasts - 16.30-17.00
Everly Pregnant Brothers - 15.30-16.00
RedFaces = 14.30-15.00
Bang Bang Romeo - 13.30-14.00
Rhythm Of The 90s - 12.30-13.00
T’OTHER STAGE
Clean Bandit - 20.30-21.30
Stefflon Don - 19.15-19.45
Mabel - 17.45-18.30
Fickle Friends - 16.45-17.15
Mulally - 15.45-16.15
Patawawa - 14.45-15.15
Bobil Lewis - 13.45-14.15
POLO - 12.45-13.15
THE LEADMILL
Rat Boy - 20.45-21.45
Palace - 19.30-20.15
Neon Waltz - 18.30-19.00
Stereo Honey - 17.30-18.00
Wulfman Fury - 16.30-17.00
SUNDAY 22 JULY 2018
TRAMLINES STAGE
Craig David’s TS5 - 19.30-20.30
De La Soul - 17.45-18.45
Tokio Myers - 16.30-17.15
The Sherlocks - 15.30-16.00
Naaz - 14.30-15.00
Universal Tree - 13.30-14.00
Mr Motivator - 12.30-13.00
T’OTHER STAGE
Jake Bugg - 19.45-20.45
Shed Seven - 18.00-19.00
Pale Waves - 16.45-17.30
Little Comets - 15.45-16.15
Gengahr - 14.45-15.15
Nina Nesbitt - 13.45-14.15
The Seamonsters - 12.45-13.15
THE LEADMILL
Tom Grennan - 19.45-20.45
Spring King - 18.30-19.15
Sophie And The Giants - 17.30-18.00
Sheafs - 16.30-17.00