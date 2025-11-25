Tramlines 2026: Fatboy Slim, Courteeners and Wolf Alice to headline

Fatboy Slim, Courteeners and Wolf Alice will top the bill at Tramlines 2026. Picture: Press, Michael Clement, Rachel Fleminger Hudson

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield festival returns with Pulp, The Reytons and Kasabian all headlining. Find out who else in on the bill, plus all the ticket info you need.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tramlines has announced its line-up for 2026.

The festival returns to Sheffield's Hillsborough Park between 24th and 26th July, with Fatboy Slim, Courteeners and Wolf Alice as headliners.

Also on the line-up are the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Blossoms, Wet Leg, Rick Astley, The Vaccines, Inspiral Carpets, Starsailor and The Coral, with many more to be announced.

The ticket presale takes place from Thursday 27th November at 6pm. Find out everything we know about Tramlines 2026 so far below...

When does Tramlines Festival 2025 take place?

When does Tramlines Festival 2026 take place?ay 266th July 2025. It will be the 17th edition of the festival.

Read more:

Tramlines Festival returns to Sheffield between 25th and 27th July. Picture: Tramlines 2023 + Carolina Faruolo

Who's headlining Tramlines Festival 2026?

Fatboy Slim

Courteeners

Wolf Alice

Read more:

Who's on the Tramlines 2026 line-up:

Fatboy Slim - HEADLINER

Courteeners - HEADLINER

Wolf Alice - HEADLINER

Kaiser Chiefs

Blossoms

The Vaccines

Wet Leg

The K's

The Coral

Rick Astley

Gabrielle

Freddie Halkon

Reverend and the Makers

Royston Club

The Enemy

Starsailor

KEO

Vanessa Carlton

Black Honey

The Clause

The Everly Pregnant Brothers

Inspiral Carpets

Sleeper

Lucy Spraggan

Lottery Winners

Brooke Combe

Florence Road

The Rosadocs

The Lilacs

Radio Free Alice

Westside Cowboy Etta Marcus

Saint Clair

Seb Lowe

The Guest List

Keyside

Girl In The Year Above

Creeping Jean

Femur

Bleech 9:3

Brooki

Sam Scherdel

Millie Pye

Maximillian Tanner

Bethany Grace

Day Fever Takeover

Leadmill Studio Orchestra

How to buy tickets to Tramlines Festival 2026:

The Tramlines ticket presale takes place from Thursday 27th November at 6pm.

2025's instalment of Tramlines festival saw headline performances from Pulp, Reytons and Kasabian.

The festival also included epic sets from the likes of Spiritualized, Franz Ferdinand, The Last Dinner Party, The Lathums, Baxter Dury, Jake Bugg, The Futureheads and many more.

Pulp, Kasabian and Reytons will headline Tramlines 2025. Picture: Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images, Simone Joyner/Getty Images, Madeleine Penfold

Read more: