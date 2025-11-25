Tramlines 2026: Fatboy Slim, Courteeners and Wolf Alice to headline
25 November 2025, 15:38
The Sheffield festival returns with Pulp, The Reytons and Kasabian all headlining. Find out who else in on the bill, plus all the ticket info you need.
Tramlines has announced its line-up for 2026.
The festival returns to Sheffield's Hillsborough Park between 24th and 26th July, with Fatboy Slim, Courteeners and Wolf Alice as headliners.
Also on the line-up are the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Blossoms, Wet Leg, Rick Astley, The Vaccines, Inspiral Carpets, Starsailor and The Coral, with many more to be announced.
The ticket presale takes place from Thursday 27th November at 6pm. Find out everything we know about Tramlines 2026 so far below...
When does Tramlines Festival 2026 take place?
Tramlines Festival 2026 takes place between 24th and 26th July 2026.
Who's headlining Tramlines Festival 2026?
Who's on the Tramlines 2026 line-up:
- Fatboy Slim - HEADLINER
- Courteeners - HEADLINER
- Wolf Alice - HEADLINER
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Blossoms
- The Vaccines
- Wet Leg
- The K's
- The Coral
- Rick Astley
- Gabrielle
- Freddie Halkon
- Reverend and the Makers
- Royston Club
- The Enemy
- Starsailor
- KEO
- Vanessa Carlton
- Black Honey
- The Clause
- The Everly Pregnant Brothers
- Inspiral Carpets
- Sleeper
- Lucy Spraggan
- Lottery Winners
- Brooke Combe
- Florence Road
- The Rosadocs
- The Lilacs
- Radio Free Alice
- Westside Cowboy Etta Marcus
- Saint Clair
- Seb Lowe
- The Guest List
- Keyside
- Girl In The Year Above
- Creeping Jean
- Femur
- Bleech 9:3
- Brooki
- Sam Scherdel
- Millie Pye
- Maximillian Tanner
- Bethany Grace
- Day Fever Takeover
- Leadmill Studio Orchestra
How to buy tickets to Tramlines Festival 2026:
- The Tramlines ticket presale takes place from Thursday 27th November at 6pm.
2025's instalment of Tramlines festival saw headline performances from Pulp, Reytons and Kasabian.
The festival also included epic sets from the likes of Spiritualized, Franz Ferdinand, The Last Dinner Party, The Lathums, Baxter Dury, Jake Bugg, The Futureheads and many more.
