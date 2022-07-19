Tramlines Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more
19 July 2022, 15:35
Tramlines Festival will see Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness headline, but who else is on the line-up and what are the stage times? Find out here.
Tramlines Festival takes place this weekend and it's set to be a scorcher.
The Sheffield festival, which takes place from 22nd -24th July returns to Hillsborough Park with with Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness all due to top the bill at Sarah McNulty's Main Stage.
It's not long until the festival opens its doors, but who else is on the line-up and what are the stage times? Find out below.
Tramlines Festival 2022: Friday 22nd July stage times
Sarah Nulty's Main Stage
- Sam Fender - 8.30pm
- James - 6.45pm
- Declan McKenna - 5.15pm
- Jade Bird - 4.00pm
- Baby Queen - 3.00pm
- Shed Seven - 1.45pm
- Harri Larkin - 12.45pm
T'Other Stage - Live
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew - 8.45pm
- Lady Leshurr - 6.45pm
- Orla Gartland - 5.15pm
- Coach Party - 4.00pm
- August Charles - 3.00pm
T'Other Stage - Comedy
- Seann Walsh - 2.00pm
- Scott Bennett - 1.35pm
- Alasdair Beckett-King - 1.15pm
- Michelle Shaughnessy - 12.55pm
- Vince Atta - 12.35pm
The Leadmill Stage
- Working Men's Club - 7.45pm
- The Clockworks - 6.00pm
- Kynsy - 4.45pm
- Lime Garden - 3.30pm
- Brooke Combe - 2.30pm
- Frankie Beetlestone - 1.30pm
- Persian Furs - 12.30
Tramlines Festival 2022: Saturday w23rd July stage times
Sarah Nulty's Main Stage
- Kasabian - 8.30pm
- The Vaccines - 6.45pm
- Little Man Tate - 5.15pm
- Inhaler - 3.45pm
- Lottery Winners - 2.45pm
- Everly Pregnant Brothers - 1.30pm
- Pixey - 12.30pm
T'Other Stage - Live
- Sigrid - 8.30pm
- Self Esteem - 6.45pm
- Sam Ryder - 5.15pm
- Kawala - 4.00pm
- Sheafs - 3.00pm
T'Other Stage - Comedy
- Russell Kane - 2.00pm
- Tom Ward - 1.35pm
- Karen Bayley - 1.15pm
- Harry Stachini - 12.55pm
- Jack Gleadow - 12.35pm
The Leadmill Stage
- Alfie Templeman - 7.45pm
- Just Mustard - 6.00pm
- Crawlers - 4.45pm
- Beach Lab - 3.30pm
- Swim School - 2.30pm
- October Drift - 1.30pm
- Chloe Beth Rogers - 12.30pm
Tramlines Festival 2022: Sunday 24th July stage times
Sarah Nulty's Main Stage
- Madness - 7.45pm
- The Wombats - 6,00pm
- Reverend & The Makers - 4.30pm
- Sports Team - 3.00pm
- The Coral - 1.45pm
- Luxury Goods - 12.45pm
T'Other Stage Live
- Becky Hill - 7.45pm
- Kelis - 6.00pm
- Elvana - 4.45pm
- Scouting For Girls - 3.45pm
- Bedroom High Club - 2.45pm
T'Other Stage Comedy
- Jason Manford - 1.40pm
- Ivan Brackenbury - 1.15pm
- Mark Simmons - 12.55pm
- Lily Phillips - 12.35pm
The Leadmill Stage
- Yard Act - 7.00pm
- Do Nothing - 5.15pm
- The Goa Express - 3.45pm
- April - 2.30pm
- Cross Wires - 1.15pm
- Fell - 12.15pm