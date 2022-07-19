Tramlines Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

19 July 2022, 15:35

Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness will headline Tramlines 2022
Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness will headline Tramlines 2022. Picture: 1. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty 2. Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty 3. Javier Bragado/Getty Images
Tramlines Festival will see Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness headline, but who else is on the line-up and what are the stage times? Find out here.

Tramlines Festival takes place this weekend and it's set to be a scorcher.

The Sheffield festival, which takes place from 22nd -24th July returns to Hillsborough Park with with Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness all due to top the bill at Sarah McNulty's Main Stage.

It's not long until the festival opens its doors, but who else is on the line-up and what are the stage times? Find out below.

Sam Fender plays Neighbourhood Weekender 2021
Sam Fender is among the headliners at Tramlines 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Tramlines Festival 2022: Friday 22nd July stage times

Sarah Nulty's Main Stage

  • Sam Fender - 8.30pm
  • James - 6.45pm
  • Declan McKenna - 5.15pm
  • Jade Bird - 4.00pm
  • Baby Queen - 3.00pm
  • Shed Seven - 1.45pm
  • Harri Larkin - 12.45pm

T'Other Stage - Live

  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew - 8.45pm
  • Lady Leshurr - 6.45pm
  • Orla Gartland - 5.15pm
  • Coach Party - 4.00pm
  • August Charles - 3.00pm

T'Other Stage - Comedy

  • Seann Walsh - 2.00pm
  • Scott Bennett - 1.35pm
  • Alasdair Beckett-King - 1.15pm
  • Michelle Shaughnessy - 12.55pm
  • Vince Atta - 12.35pm

The Leadmill Stage

  • Working Men's Club - 7.45pm
  • The Clockworks - 6.00pm
  • Kynsy - 4.45pm
  • Lime Garden - 3.30pm
  • Brooke Combe - 2.30pm
  • Frankie Beetlestone - 1.30pm
  • Persian Furs - 12.30
Kasabian in 2022
Kasabian top the bill on the second night of the festval. Picture: Neil Bradford/Press

Tramlines Festival 2022: Saturday w23rd July stage times

Sarah Nulty's Main Stage

  • Kasabian - 8.30pm
  • The Vaccines - 6.45pm
  • Little Man Tate - 5.15pm
  • Inhaler - 3.45pm
  • Lottery Winners - 2.45pm
  • Everly Pregnant Brothers - 1.30pm
  • Pixey - 12.30pm

T'Other Stage - Live

  • Sigrid - 8.30pm
  • Self Esteem - 6.45pm
  • Sam Ryder - 5.15pm
  • Kawala - 4.00pm
  • Sheafs - 3.00pm

T'Other Stage - Comedy

  • Russell Kane - 2.00pm
  • Tom Ward - 1.35pm
  • Karen Bayley - 1.15pm
  • Harry Stachini - 12.55pm
  • Jack Gleadow - 12.35pm

The Leadmill Stage

  • Alfie Templeman - 7.45pm
  • Just Mustard - 6.00pm
  • Crawlers - 4.45pm
  • Beach Lab - 3.30pm
  • Swim School - 2.30pm
  • October Drift - 1.30pm
  • Chloe Beth Rogers - 12.30pm

Tramlines Festival 2022: Sunday 24th July stage times

Sarah Nulty's Main Stage

  • Madness - 7.45pm
  • The Wombats - 6,00pm
  • Reverend & The Makers - 4.30pm
  • Sports Team - 3.00pm
  • The Coral - 1.45pm
  • Luxury Goods - 12.45pm

T'Other Stage Live

  • Becky Hill - 7.45pm
  • Kelis - 6.00pm
  • Elvana - 4.45pm
  • Scouting For Girls - 3.45pm
  • Bedroom High Club - 2.45pm

T'Other Stage Comedy

  • Jason Manford - 1.40pm
  • Ivan Brackenbury - 1.15pm
  • Mark Simmons - 12.55pm
  • Lily Phillips - 12.35pm

The Leadmill Stage

  • Yard Act - 7.00pm
  • Do Nothing - 5.15pm
  • The Goa Express - 3.45pm
  • April - 2.30pm
  • Cross Wires - 1.15pm
  • Fell - 12.15pm

All timings are subject to change - check the official Tramlines app here

