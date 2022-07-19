Tramlines Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness will headline Tramlines 2022. Picture: 1. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty 2. Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty 3. Javier Bragado/Getty Images

By Radio X

Tramlines Festival will see Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness headline, but who else is on the line-up and what are the stage times? Find out here.

Tramlines Festival takes place this weekend and it's set to be a scorcher.

The Sheffield festival, which takes place from 22nd -24th July returns to Hillsborough Park with with Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness all due to top the bill at Sarah McNulty's Main Stage.

It's not long until the festival opens its doors, but who else is on the line-up and what are the stage times? Find out below.

Sam Fender is among the headliners at Tramlines 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Tramlines Festival 2022: Friday 22nd July stage times

Sarah Nulty's Main Stage

Sam Fender - 8.30pm

James - 6.45pm

Declan McKenna - 5.15pm

Jade Bird - 4.00pm

Baby Queen - 3.00pm

Shed Seven - 1.45pm

Harri Larkin - 12.45pm

T'Other Stage - Live

Bad Boy Chiller Crew - 8.45pm

Lady Leshurr - 6.45pm

Orla Gartland - 5.15pm

Coach Party - 4.00pm

August Charles - 3.00pm

T'Other Stage - Comedy

Seann Walsh - 2.00pm

Scott Bennett - 1.35pm

Alasdair Beckett-King - 1.15pm

Michelle Shaughnessy - 12.55pm

Vince Atta - 12.35pm

The Leadmill Stage

Working Men's Club - 7.45pm

The Clockworks - 6.00pm

Kynsy - 4.45pm

Lime Garden - 3.30pm

Brooke Combe - 2.30pm

Frankie Beetlestone - 1.30pm

Persian Furs - 12.30

Kasabian top the bill on the second night of the festval. Picture: Neil Bradford/Press

Tramlines Festival 2022: Saturday w23rd July stage times

Sarah Nulty's Main Stage

Kasabian - 8.30pm

The Vaccines - 6.45pm

Little Man Tate - 5.15pm

Inhaler - 3.45pm

Lottery Winners - 2.45pm

Everly Pregnant Brothers - 1.30pm

Pixey - 12.30pm

T'Other Stage - Live

Sigrid - 8.30pm

Self Esteem - 6.45pm

Sam Ryder - 5.15pm

Kawala - 4.00pm

Sheafs - 3.00pm

T'Other Stage - Comedy

Russell Kane - 2.00pm

Tom Ward - 1.35pm

Karen Bayley - 1.15pm

Harry Stachini - 12.55pm

Jack Gleadow - 12.35pm

The Leadmill Stage

Alfie Templeman - 7.45pm

Just Mustard - 6.00pm

Crawlers - 4.45pm

Beach Lab - 3.30pm

Swim School - 2.30pm

October Drift - 1.30pm

Chloe Beth Rogers - 12.30pm

Tramlines Festival 2022: Sunday 24th July stage times

Sarah Nulty's Main Stage

Madness - 7.45pm

The Wombats - 6,00pm

Reverend & The Makers - 4.30pm

Sports Team - 3.00pm

The Coral - 1.45pm

Luxury Goods - 12.45pm

T'Other Stage Live

Becky Hill - 7.45pm

Kelis - 6.00pm

Elvana - 4.45pm

Scouting For Girls - 3.45pm

Bedroom High Club - 2.45pm

T'Other Stage Comedy

Jason Manford - 1.40pm

Ivan Brackenbury - 1.15pm

Mark Simmons - 12.55pm

Lily Phillips - 12.35pm

The Leadmill Stage