The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft for Tramlines 2021

The Streets' Mike Skinner, Royal Blood's Mike Kerr and Richard Ashcroft. Picture: 1. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty 2. Press/Warner 3. Press/Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield festival has announced its line-up for this year, which includes The Kooks, DMA'S, Everything Everything, The Big Moon, Blossoms and more.

Tramlines have announced their line-up for 2021.

Sheffield's largest city-based music festival, which takes place at Hillsborough Park from 23-25 July this year, has confirmed headliners in The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft.

Mike Skinner and co will be topping the bill on the Friday night of the festival, kicking off what hopes to be a huge party to celebrate the end of lockdown restrictions.

Brighton duo Royal Blood - made up of frontman Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher - will be performing their new Typhoons album as well as bangers from their previous two releases.

Meanwhile, The Verve legend and Wigan bard Richard Ashcroft will draw the festival to a close with a no doubt stirring set on the Sunday night.

Joining them on the bill across the weekend are the likes of The Kooks, Everything Everything, Blossoms, The Big Moon, DMA'S, Pale Waves, The Pigeon Detectives and more.

The final batch of tickets go on sale this Friday 30 April from 12pm. Sign up to receive alerts about the final ticket release here.

READ MORE: Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

⚡️ RT & LIKE FOR THE CHANCE TO WIN 6 x VIP WEEKEND TICKETS⚡️



Tramlines 2021 is here! The Streets (@mikeskinnerltd) @royalblooduk @richardashcroft + so much more!



FINAL batch of tickets on sale this Friday at 12pm. Sign up for ticket alerts ⚠️🎟 https://t.co/Rb0wq6MV1c pic.twitter.com/z20JklVBkd — Tramlines Festival (@tramlines) April 26, 2021

READ MORE: Watch an exclusive Royal Blood session version of Boilermaker

Also on the bill is platinum selling artist Sophie Ellis-Bextor and neo soul empress, Mahalia. Dizzee Rascal also returns in 2021 for what no doubt will be an absolutely Bonkers show on the Sunday night ahead of Ashcroft's set.

The Fix Up Look Sharp rapper performed an electrifying set for Tramlines in Ponderosa Park back in 2015, which was regarded as one of the best Tramlines shows from over a decade of events.

Tramlines Festival Operations Director, Timm Cleasby said, “The pandemic has hit us all very hard in a million different ways but the support that Sheffield has already shown us is incredibly humbling for us all. We’re super excited to bring you what I feel is one of our strongest line ups. The three main headliners have been on my list for a good while now and we’ve got some brilliant returning friends as well. All this said, we’re very serious about the public’s safety and take our responsibilities regarding COVID very seriously. We’re keeping a close eye on developments and will act accordingly should things change.”

Get the Tramlines 2021 line-up so far below:

Friday

The Streets

The Kooks

DMA’s

Jake Bugg

Pale Waves

The Pigeon Detectives

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

The Slow Readers Club

Alfie Templeman

The Blinders

Red Rum Club

The Hara

Bedroom High Club

The Rooves

Shelley Byron & The Poison Sleep

Saturday

Royal Blood

Blossoms

Mahalia

Little Simz

The Sherlocks

The Lathums

GeorgiaLucy Spraggan

The Magic Gang

Biig PiigVistas

Lauran Hibberd

Bloxx

Deco

Abbie Ozard

Everly Pregnant Brothers

Before Breakfast

Sunday

Richard Ashcroft

Dizzee Rascal

Tom Walker

Everything Everything

The Fratellis

Sundara Karma

The Snuts

The Big Moon

Holly Humberstone

The Reytons

Fickle Friends

Lottery Winners

Baby Queen

Chubby and the Gang

Phoebe Green

Sheafs

Havelocke

READ MORE: Richard Ashcroft to release a stripped-back album on greatest hits