The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft for Tramlines 2021
27 April 2021, 12:28 | Updated: 27 April 2021, 12:38
The Sheffield festival has announced its line-up for this year, which includes The Kooks, DMA'S, Everything Everything, The Big Moon, Blossoms and more.
Tramlines have announced their line-up for 2021.
Sheffield's largest city-based music festival, which takes place at Hillsborough Park from 23-25 July this year, has confirmed headliners in The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft.
Mike Skinner and co will be topping the bill on the Friday night of the festival, kicking off what hopes to be a huge party to celebrate the end of lockdown restrictions.
Brighton duo Royal Blood - made up of frontman Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher - will be performing their new Typhoons album as well as bangers from their previous two releases.
Meanwhile, The Verve legend and Wigan bard Richard Ashcroft will draw the festival to a close with a no doubt stirring set on the Sunday night.
Joining them on the bill across the weekend are the likes of The Kooks, Everything Everything, Blossoms, The Big Moon, DMA'S, Pale Waves, The Pigeon Detectives and more.
The final batch of tickets go on sale this Friday 30 April from 12pm. Sign up to receive alerts about the final ticket release here.
Also on the bill is platinum selling artist Sophie Ellis-Bextor and neo soul empress, Mahalia. Dizzee Rascal also returns in 2021 for what no doubt will be an absolutely Bonkers show on the Sunday night ahead of Ashcroft's set.
The Fix Up Look Sharp rapper performed an electrifying set for Tramlines in Ponderosa Park back in 2015, which was regarded as one of the best Tramlines shows from over a decade of events.
Tramlines Festival Operations Director, Timm Cleasby said, “The pandemic has hit us all very hard in a million different ways but the support that Sheffield has already shown us is incredibly humbling for us all. We’re super excited to bring you what I feel is one of our strongest line ups. The three main headliners have been on my list for a good while now and we’ve got some brilliant returning friends as well. All this said, we’re very serious about the public’s safety and take our responsibilities regarding COVID very seriously. We’re keeping a close eye on developments and will act accordingly should things change.”
Get the Tramlines 2021 line-up so far below:
Friday
The Streets
The Kooks
DMA’s
Jake Bugg
Pale Waves
The Pigeon Detectives
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
The Slow Readers Club
Alfie Templeman
The Blinders
Red Rum Club
The Hara
Bedroom High Club
The Rooves
Shelley Byron & The Poison Sleep
Saturday
Royal Blood
Blossoms
Mahalia
Little Simz
The Sherlocks
The Lathums
GeorgiaLucy Spraggan
The Magic Gang
Biig PiigVistas
Lauran Hibberd
Bloxx
Deco
Abbie Ozard
Everly Pregnant Brothers
Before Breakfast
Sunday
Richard Ashcroft
Dizzee Rascal
Tom Walker
Everything Everything
The Fratellis
Sundara Karma
The Snuts
The Big Moon
Holly Humberstone
The Reytons
Fickle Friends
Lottery Winners
Baby Queen
Chubby and the Gang
Phoebe Green
Sheafs
Havelocke
