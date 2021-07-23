Tramlines 2021: Get the weather forecast as the festival kicks off

Tramlines Festival takes place this weekend . Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Tramlines Festival kicks off this weekend as part of the government research programme. Find out who who's on the deal and what the weather will be like.

Tramlines Festival kicks off this weekend and it's set to be a good one.

The event, which takes place at Sheffield's Hillsborough Park, will go ahead as part of a government events research programme with The Streets, Royal Blood and Supergrass topping the bill.

The weather has been scorching this week, but as the Met Office issues weather warnings, will the likes of Tramlines be affected?

As the Yorkshire festival gets into full swing, find out everything you need to know including its dates, line-up, weather forecast and more.

When is Tramlines 2021?

Tramlines Festival takes place from 23-25 August 2021 at Sheffield's Hillsborough Park.

Royal Blood are among the headliners at Tramlines 2021. Picture: Press

Who's headlining Tramlines 2021?

The headliners this year are The Streets, Royal Blood and Supergrass.

Mike Skinner and co will be topping the bill on the Friday night of the festival, kicking off what hopes to be a huge party to celebrate the end of lockdown restrictions.

Brighton duo Royal Blood - made up of frontman Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher - will be performing their new Typhoons album as well as bangers from their previous two releases.

Meanwhile, newly announced replacements Supergrass will draw the festival to a close with a stirring set on the Sunday night.

Who else is on the line-up?

Also bill across the weekend are the likes of The Kooks, Everything Everything, Blossoms, The Big Moon, The Pigeon Detectives, The Snuts, The Magic Gang, R.A.E and more.

Dizzee Rascal also returns in 2021 for what no doubt will be an absolutely Bonkers show on the Sunday night ahead of Supergrass' closing set.

What is the Tramlines weather forecast?

The weather has been absolutely amazing this week so far and according to BBC Weather, the area of Hillsborough will see highs on 22 degrees on Friday 23 July, which should cool down to about 18 degrees by the time the headliners are on.

Saturday will be slightly milder with highs of 21 degrees with a "light cloud and a gentle breeze" while the last day will see highs of 23 degrees.

Festival-goers would do well to pack their sunscreen and antihistamines, however, as the weekend gets a Medium rating when it comes to pollen and UV levels.

Is Tramlines part of a governement test programme?

Yes, Tramlines shared the news that it would be going ahead at the end of last month, joining the third phase of the Government’s Events Research Programme and allowing the sold-out music festival at Hillsborough Park to take place at full capacity from 23-25 July.

Tramlines’ participation in the programme means the festival can go ahead independently of national reopening dates and the audience will be able to enjoy the event without compulsory social distancing or masks.

At the entrance to the festival, ticket holders (except children under 11) will be asked for proof of EITHER a negative COVID result from a lateral flow test taken within the previous 48 hours or two vaccination doses, with the second received at least 14 days before.

