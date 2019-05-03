Tinder launches "Festival Mode" for 2019

The dating app will allow people to make connections ahead of selected music events across the world. Find out the participating UK festivals here.

Tinder is introducing a brand new feature bang in time for the festival season this year.

As reported by NME, the popular dating app, will allow its users to match and make connections with love interests that are set to attend the same festivals as them.

Their "Festival Mode" has been rolled out on the app already, and will apply two 10 festivals worldwide and four in the UK, which are All Points East, Lovebox, Parklife and British Summer Time.

“It’s no secret that Tinder is a must-have app for singles attending music festivals around the world,” Jenny Campbell, CMO of Tinder, said.

“We consistently see a spike in Tinder use as tens of thousands of music fans come together, so we wanted to create a new experience that makes it easier to connect with other concert-goers before even setting foot on festival grounds."

She added: "“We’ve partnered with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and events industry to make that happen, and we couldn’t be more excited to help Tinder users find their crowd during these events for the rest of 2019.”



