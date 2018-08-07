Sziget Festival 2018 - Stage Times, Line-Up & More
7 August 2018, 18:18
Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz and more are set to play Budapest this weekend - find out who’s playing and at what time!
Sziget Festival returns to Óbuda Island in the Hungarian city of Budapest between 8 and 14 August 2018 and across the week-long celebration of music, there’s a huge variety of music to be enjoyed.
As well as headliners Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz, Lana Del Rey, Mumford And Sons, Dua Lipa and Arctic Monkeys, the bill also plays host to Liam Gallagher, Blossoms, The War On Drugs, Bastille, Wolf Alice, Tom Grennan and loads more, all on an island in the centre of the Eastern European city.
Here’s all the info you need for the 2018 festival.
WEDNESDAY 8 AUGUST
Dan Panaitescu Main Stage
Clean Bandit - 16.00-17.15
Stormzy - 17.45-19.00
Lykke Li - 19.30-21.00
Kendrick Lamar - 21.30-23.00
THURSDAY 9 AUGUST
Dan Panaitescu Main Stage
Apey And The Pea - 16.00-17.00
Oscar And The Wolf - 17.30-18.45
Bonobo Live - 19.15-20.50
Gorillaz - 21.20-23.00
Mastercard Stage
Whomadewho - 16.45-18.00
Unknown Mortal Orchestra - 18.30-19.45
Cigarettes After Sex - 20.15-21.30
Seasick Steve - 22.00-23.15
Lemaitre - 23.45-01.00
Alle Farben - 01.30-02.45
SG Lewis - 03.00-05.00
FRIDAY 10 AUGUST
Dan Panaitescu Main Stage
Vad Fruttik - 16.00-17.15
The Kooks - 17.45-19.00
Parov Stelar - 19.30-21.30
Lana Del Rey - 21.30-23.00
Mastercard Stage
Shame - 16.45-18.00
Scarlxrd - 18.30-19.45
JP Cooper - 20.15-21.30
Bilderbuch - 22.00-23.15
Asaf Avidan - 23.45-01.00
Joe Goddard (Live) - 01.30-02.45
Perturbator - 03.00-05.00
SATURDAY 11 AUGUST
Dan Panaitescu Main Stage
Punnany Massif - 16.00-17.15
Lianne La Havas - 17.45-19.00
Bastille - 19.30-21.00
Mumford And Sons - 21.30-23.00
Mastercard Stage
The Living End - 16.45-18.00
Everything Everything - 18.30-19.45
Fink - 20.15-21.30
Sofi Tukker - 22.00-23.15
Aurora - 23.45-01.00
Zhu - 01.30-02.45
Borgore - 03.00-05.00
Jumodaddy 04.30-06.00
SUNDAY 12 AUGUST
Dan Panaitescu Main Stage
Halott Penz - 16.00-17.15
Kaleo - 17.45-19.00
Liam Gallagher - 19.30-21.00
Dua Lipa - 21.30-23.00
Mastercard Stage
Rhye - 18.45-18.00
Slaves - 18.30-19.45
Wolf Alice - 20.15-21.30
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard - 22.00-23.15
Desiigner - 23.45-01.00
Petit Biscuit - 01.30-03.00
Jan Blomqvist & Band - 03.00-05.00
MONDAY 13 AUGUST
Dan Panaitescu Main Stage
Milky Chance - 16.00-17.15
Mø - 17.45-19.00
Shawn Mendes - 19.30-21.00
Glowsticks Party - 21.20-22.00
Mastercard Stage
My Baby - 16.45-18.00
Tom Grennan - 18.30-19.45
Goo Goo Dolls - 20.15-21.30
La Femme - 22.00-23.15
Little Dragon - 23.45-01.00
Nick Murphy FKA Chet Faker - 01.30-02.45
Damian Lazarus & The Ancient Moons - 03.00-05.00
TUESDAY 14 AUGUST
Dan Panaitescu Main Stage
Gogol Bordello - 16.00-17.15
Blossoms - 17.45-19.00
The War On Drugs - 19.30-21.00
Arctic Monkeys - 21.30-23.00
Mastercard Stage
Lewis Capaldi - 16.45-18.00
Nothing But Thieves - 18.30-19.45
Børns - 20.15-21.30
Zara Larsson - 22.00-23.15
Fever Ray - 23.45-01.00
Gorgon City Live - 01.45-02.45
Delta Heavy - 03.00-05.00
All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.
For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, head to the official website.