Sziget Festival 2018 - Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Sziget Festival 2017. Picture: Ursula Doren/DPA/PA Images

Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz and more are set to play Budapest this weekend - find out who’s playing and at what time!

Sziget Festival returns to Óbuda Island in the Hungarian city of Budapest between 8 and 14 August 2018 and across the week-long celebration of music, there’s a huge variety of music to be enjoyed.

As well as headliners Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz, Lana Del Rey, Mumford And Sons, Dua Lipa and Arctic Monkeys, the bill also plays host to Liam Gallagher, Blossoms, The War On Drugs, Bastille, Wolf Alice, Tom Grennan and loads more, all on an island in the centre of the Eastern European city.

Here’s all the info you need for the 2018 festival.

Kendrick Lamar live, 2017. Picture: Bastiaan Slabbers/SIPA USA/PA Images

WEDNESDAY 8 AUGUST

Dan Panaitescu Main Stage

Clean Bandit - 16.00-17.15

Stormzy - 17.45-19.00

Lykke Li - 19.30-21.00

Kendrick Lamar - 21.30-23.00

Gorillaz live, 2017. Picture: Christophe Gateau/DPA/PA Images

THURSDAY 9 AUGUST

Dan Panaitescu Main Stage

Apey And The Pea - 16.00-17.00

Oscar And The Wolf - 17.30-18.45

Bonobo Live - 19.15-20.50

Gorillaz - 21.20-23.00

Mastercard Stage

Whomadewho - 16.45-18.00

Unknown Mortal Orchestra - 18.30-19.45

Cigarettes After Sex - 20.15-21.30

Seasick Steve - 22.00-23.15

Lemaitre - 23.45-01.00

Alle Farben - 01.30-02.45

SG Lewis - 03.00-05.00

Lana Del Rey live, 2018. Picture: Fotoarena/SIPA USA/PA Images

FRIDAY 10 AUGUST

Dan Panaitescu Main Stage

Vad Fruttik - 16.00-17.15

The Kooks - 17.45-19.00

Parov Stelar - 19.30-21.30

Lana Del Rey - 21.30-23.00

Mastercard Stage

Shame - 16.45-18.00

Scarlxrd - 18.30-19.45

JP Cooper - 20.15-21.30

Bilderbuch - 22.00-23.15

Asaf Avidan - 23.45-01.00

Joe Goddard (Live) - 01.30-02.45

Perturbator - 03.00-05.00

Mumford And Sons live 2017. Picture: Jens Kalaene/DPA/PA Images

SATURDAY 11 AUGUST

Dan Panaitescu Main Stage

Punnany Massif - 16.00-17.15

Lianne La Havas - 17.45-19.00

Bastille - 19.30-21.00

Mumford And Sons - 21.30-23.00

Mastercard Stage

The Living End - 16.45-18.00

Everything Everything - 18.30-19.45

Fink - 20.15-21.30

Sofi Tukker - 22.00-23.15

Aurora - 23.45-01.00

Zhu - 01.30-02.45

Borgore - 03.00-05.00

Jumodaddy 04.30-06.00

Liam Gallagher live 2018. Picture: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

SUNDAY 12 AUGUST

Dan Panaitescu Main Stage

Halott Penz - 16.00-17.15

Kaleo - 17.45-19.00

Liam Gallagher - 19.30-21.00

Dua Lipa - 21.30-23.00



Mastercard Stage

Rhye - 18.45-18.00

Slaves - 18.30-19.45

Wolf Alice - 20.15-21.30

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard - 22.00-23.15

Desiigner - 23.45-01.00

Petit Biscuit - 01.30-03.00

Jan Blomqvist & Band - 03.00-05.00

Tom Grennan live 2018. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Archive/PA Images

MONDAY 13 AUGUST

Dan Panaitescu Main Stage

Milky Chance - 16.00-17.15

Mø - 17.45-19.00

Shawn Mendes - 19.30-21.00

Glowsticks Party - 21.20-22.00

Mastercard Stage

My Baby - 16.45-18.00

Tom Grennan - 18.30-19.45

Goo Goo Dolls - 20.15-21.30

La Femme - 22.00-23.15

Little Dragon - 23.45-01.00

Nick Murphy FKA Chet Faker - 01.30-02.45

Damian Lazarus & The Ancient Moons - 03.00-05.00

Arctic Monkeys live, 2018. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

TUESDAY 14 AUGUST

Dan Panaitescu Main Stage

Gogol Bordello - 16.00-17.15

Blossoms - 17.45-19.00

The War On Drugs - 19.30-21.00

Arctic Monkeys - 21.30-23.00

Mastercard Stage

Lewis Capaldi - 16.45-18.00

Nothing But Thieves - 18.30-19.45

Børns - 20.15-21.30

Zara Larsson - 22.00-23.15

Fever Ray - 23.45-01.00

Gorgon City Live - 01.45-02.45

Delta Heavy - 03.00-05.00

All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.

For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, head to the official website.

