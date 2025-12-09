Sziget Festival: Florence + The Machine, Lewis Capaldi and more for 2026 line-up

On Air Now
9 December 2025, 14:49
Next year's event in Budapest will also include Twenty One Pilots, Sombr, Biffy Clyro and many more artists.
Hungary's Sziget Festival has announced its first wave of artists for next year's event.
The 2026 event, which takes place on Budapest’s Óbuda Island between 11th and 15th August, will feature Florence + The Machine, Lewis Capaldi, Twenty One Pilots and Sombr.
Also on the bill will be Biffy Clyro, Lambrini Girls, Brooke Combe, Cassia, Dijon and Underworld, who will be appearing at the festival for the first time in over 20 years.
The "Island Of Freedom" will also host circus, performance art, cultural spaces, installations and many more surprises.
Organisers have told festival-goers to "expect refreshed stages, new experiences and plenty still under wraps" as the festival returns for its 31st edition.
Early Bird tickets for Sziget festival are available for a few more days, with the next price increase scheduled for Tuesday 16th December at 7pm GMT.
For more details and ticket info, see the official website here.
The 2025 Sziget Festival featured sets from Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Post Malone and A$ap Rocky.