Stevie Wonder to headline BST Hyde Park 2025

Stevie Wonder is set to tour the UK this summer. Picture: Press

The Superstition legend is set for a headline date at the London festival. Find out how you can buy tickets.

Stevie Wonder has been announced for BST Hyde Park 2025.

The Motown legend will play a headline show at the iconic London Park on Saturday 12th July this year, as part of his Love, Light & Song Tour.

The iconic singer-songwriter - known for his hits such as Isn't She Lovely, For Once In My Life, As, Superstition, Master-Blaster and more - will also visit the likes of TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival on 3rd July, Co-op Live Manchester on 5th July, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 7th July and Blackweir Fields in Cardiff on 9th July.

Tickets for his London date, where the full line-up is still to be announced, will go on general sale on Friday 21st March from 10am with various pre-sales taking place beforehand.

Find out what we know about Stevie Wonder's date so far and how to buy tickets.

When does Stevie Wonder headline BST Hyde Park London?

Stevie Wonder will bring his Love, Light & Song Tour to BST Hyde Park on Saturday 12th July.

How to buy tickets to Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park?

AMEX Cardmembers can book with the Amex presale from 10am on Monday 17th March until 9am Friday 21st March.

The BST Hyde Park presale goes live at 10am on Wednesday 19th March and fans can get access through the website.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 21st March, and VIP tickets, hospitality packages and payment plans are available.

Who's on the line-up for Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park?

The fill line-up of support acts is still to be announced.

Who's headlining BST Hyde Park 2025?

Friday 27th June: Olivia Rodrigo - SOLD OUT

Saturday 28th June: Zach Bryan - SOLD OUT

Sunday 29th June: Zach Bryan

Friday 4th July: Noah Kahan - SOLD OUT

Saturday 5th July: Sabrina Carpenter - SOLD OUT

Sunday 6th July: Sabrina Carpenter

Friday 11th July: Neil Young

Saturday 12th July: Stevie Wonder

Sunday 13th July: Jeff Lynne's ELO - SOLD OUT

Visit bst-hydepark.com for the most up to date line-up information and tickets.

