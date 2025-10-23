Standon Calling Festival to close as company enters liquidation

Organisers have announced that after 17 events, 2023's Standon Calling will be its last.

Standon Calling has announced its closure due to liquidation.

The festival, which took place in the village of Standon in Hertfordshire, has not been held for the last two years.

Now it has been confirmed that the event will not return as its organisers have said in a statement: "We regret to announce that after 17 Standon Callings the 2023 Standon Calling will now prove to have been the last."

They explained: "Due to significant financial losses sustained in 2022 and 2023, we were unable to run the festival in 2024 and 2025.

"For the last 18 months we have engaged with a number of potential investors to continue the festival, including one party for the last 13 months."

They added: "With huge regret, additional investment has not been secured and we are left with no other option than to put the company into the control of the liquidators.

"We are hugely grateful for all the support that so many people have given to the festival over the years, which helped build Standon Calling into what it became since its inception in 2006".

Bloc Party were among the last headliners of Standon Calling Festival. Picture: Emily Marcovecchio/Press

Standon Calling began as a birthday barbecue for founder Alex Trenchard in 2001 and became a live music event in 2004, with a single stage on the same site with a one-day line-up.

The festival expanded to two days in 2006 with a full-size main stage and in 2008 it expanded to three full days.

Over the years, the festival has played host to the likes of Charli XCX, Primal Scream, Super Furry Animals, The Dandy Warhols, Basement Jaxx, Ella Eyre, Florence + The Machine and more.

Standon Calling's last instalment in 2023 featured Years & Years, Bloc Party and Self Esteem on the line-up.

