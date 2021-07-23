Standon Calling Festival 2021: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Standon Calling returns for 2021. Picture: Jason Richardson / Alamy Stock Photo

Standon Calling returns to Standon Lordship, Hertfordshire for its 15th edition - find out the main stage times here.

Bastille, Hot Chip and Primal Scream top the bill at the Hertfordshire festival, which takes place between 22 and 25 July 2021.

Also on the bill are De La Soul, Jake Bugg, Pale Waves, Everything Everything, Craig David, Grandmaster Flash and more.

Here are the stage times for the main stages at Standon Calling Festival:

Friday 23 July

Main Stage

Bastille ReOrchestrated - 10.15pm

Mahalia - 8.15pm

Mystery Jets - 6.45pm

Griff - 5.15pm

Picture This - 3.45pm

Holly Humberstone - 2.30pm

Yard Act - 1.30pm

The Daniel Wakeford Experience - 12.30pm

Laundry Meadows

Elvana - 12.00am

Everything Everything - 9.00pm

BC Camplight - 7.30pm

Working Men's Club - 6.00pm

Lava La Rue - 4.30pm

Bad Sounds - 2.00pm

Otis Mensah - 1.00pm

The Lawn Stage

The Turbans - 11.45pm

Ceilidh Liberation Front - 10.30pm

Soudns Familiar Music Quiz - 8.30pm

Abandoman - 7.15pm

Ed Gamble - 6.15pm

Dane Baptiste -5.45pm

Owen Roberts - 5.30pm

Grand Pax - 4.35pm

Jay Lewn - 3.40pm

Rockaoke - 2.15pm

The Psychedelic Renaissance - 1.00pm

Let's Move To Mars? - 12.00pm

Yoga & Your Body - 11.00am

Saturday 24 July

Main Stage

Hot Chip - 10.30pm

Sister Sledge - 8.45pm

Squid - 7.15pm

Dadi Freyr - 5.45pm

The Cuban Brothers - 4.00pm

The Big Moon - 2.30pm

Mae Muller - 1.30pm

Jordan Mackampa - 12.30pm

Laundry Meadows

Elder Island - 12.15am

Greentea Peng - 7.55pm

Moses Boyd - 6.25pm

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - 4.55pm

Kid Kapichi - 3.15pm

Billy Nomates - 2.00pm

One True Pairing - 1.00pm

Bob Vylan - 12.00pm

Maddox - 11.00am

The Lawn Stage

Abigail Collins - 11.45pm

London Afrobeat Collective - 10.30pm

RSVP Bhangra - 9.15pm

Sounds Familiar Music Quiz - 7.15pm

Zoe Lyons - 6.15pm

Eshaan Akbar - 5.25pm

Owen Roberts - 5.05pm

Weird Milk - 2.50pm

Rockaoke - 1.20pm

An Ocean Odyssey with Robin Ince and Dr Helen Czerski - 12.00pm

Taste Sensation - 11.00am

Sunday 25 July

Main Stage

Primal Scream - 9.40pm

De La Soul - 7.45pm

Craig David presents TS5 - 5.45pm

Jake Bugg - 4.15pm

Arlo Parks - 3.00pm

Hackney Collier Band - 1.45pm

Rockaoke Final - 12.25pm

Horrible Histories - 11.05am

Laundry Meadows

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 11.30pm

Georgia - 8.40pm

Dry Cleaning - 6.45pm

Porridge Radio - 4.45pm

Lola Young - 3.45pm

Charlotte Jane - 2.30pm

Lauran Hibberd - 1.15pm

Talk Like Tigers - 12.00pm

The Lawn Stage

Nuha Ruby Ra - 12.00am

Tezeta - 10.45pm

Sounds Familiar Music Quiz - 8.15pm

Robin Ince - 7.00pm

Felicity Ward - 6.35pm

Hannah Fairweather - 6.15pm

Owen Roberts - 6.00pm

Otta - 5.00pm

Vertaal - 3.45pm

Big Quiffy Bingo with Boogaloo Stu - 2.30pm

Festival Smell Walk - 2.00pm

Flames Collective - 1.30pm

Dr Maggie Aderin Pocock: Reaching For The Stars - 12.00pm

Paul Mason: A Future Without Fascism - 11.00am

All information correct at time of publication. For the most up to date information, please check the festival's official website: standon-calling.com or the official Standon Calling Festival mobile app on IOS or Android.