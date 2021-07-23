Standon Calling Festival 2021: Stage Times, Line-Up & More
23 July 2021, 13:43 | Updated: 23 July 2021, 14:00
Standon Calling returns to Standon Lordship, Hertfordshire for its 15th edition - find out the main stage times here.
Bastille, Hot Chip and Primal Scream top the bill at the Hertfordshire festival, which takes place between 22 and 25 July 2021.
Also on the bill are De La Soul, Jake Bugg, Pale Waves, Everything Everything, Craig David, Grandmaster Flash and more.
Here are the stage times for the main stages at Standon Calling Festival:
Friday 23 July
Main Stage
- Bastille ReOrchestrated - 10.15pm
- Mahalia - 8.15pm
- Mystery Jets - 6.45pm
- Griff - 5.15pm
- Picture This - 3.45pm
- Holly Humberstone - 2.30pm
- Yard Act - 1.30pm
- The Daniel Wakeford Experience - 12.30pm
Laundry Meadows
- Elvana - 12.00am
- Everything Everything - 9.00pm
- BC Camplight - 7.30pm
- Working Men's Club - 6.00pm
- Lava La Rue - 4.30pm
- Bad Sounds - 2.00pm
- Otis Mensah - 1.00pm
The Lawn Stage
- The Turbans - 11.45pm
- Ceilidh Liberation Front - 10.30pm
- Soudns Familiar Music Quiz - 8.30pm
- Abandoman - 7.15pm
- Ed Gamble - 6.15pm
- Dane Baptiste -5.45pm
- Owen Roberts - 5.30pm
- Grand Pax - 4.35pm
- Jay Lewn - 3.40pm
- Rockaoke - 2.15pm
- The Psychedelic Renaissance - 1.00pm
- Let's Move To Mars? - 12.00pm
- Yoga & Your Body - 11.00am
Saturday 24 July
Main Stage
- Hot Chip - 10.30pm
- Sister Sledge - 8.45pm
- Squid - 7.15pm
- Dadi Freyr - 5.45pm
- The Cuban Brothers - 4.00pm
- The Big Moon - 2.30pm
- Mae Muller - 1.30pm
- Jordan Mackampa - 12.30pm
Laundry Meadows
- Elder Island - 12.15am
- Greentea Peng - 7.55pm
- Moses Boyd - 6.25pm
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - 4.55pm
- Kid Kapichi - 3.15pm
- Billy Nomates - 2.00pm
- One True Pairing - 1.00pm
- Bob Vylan - 12.00pm
- Maddox - 11.00am
The Lawn Stage
- Abigail Collins - 11.45pm
- London Afrobeat Collective - 10.30pm
- RSVP Bhangra - 9.15pm
- Sounds Familiar Music Quiz - 7.15pm
- Zoe Lyons - 6.15pm
- Eshaan Akbar - 5.25pm
- Owen Roberts - 5.05pm
- Weird Milk - 2.50pm
- Rockaoke - 1.20pm
- An Ocean Odyssey with Robin Ince and Dr Helen Czerski - 12.00pm
- Taste Sensation - 11.00am
Sunday 25 July
Main Stage
- Primal Scream - 9.40pm
- De La Soul - 7.45pm
- Craig David presents TS5 - 5.45pm
- Jake Bugg - 4.15pm
- Arlo Parks - 3.00pm
- Hackney Collier Band - 1.45pm
- Rockaoke Final - 12.25pm
- Horrible Histories - 11.05am
Laundry Meadows
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 11.30pm
- Georgia - 8.40pm
- Dry Cleaning - 6.45pm
- Porridge Radio - 4.45pm
- Lola Young - 3.45pm
- Charlotte Jane - 2.30pm
- Lauran Hibberd - 1.15pm
- Talk Like Tigers - 12.00pm
The Lawn Stage
- Nuha Ruby Ra - 12.00am
- Tezeta - 10.45pm
- Sounds Familiar Music Quiz - 8.15pm
- Robin Ince - 7.00pm
- Felicity Ward - 6.35pm
- Hannah Fairweather - 6.15pm
- Owen Roberts - 6.00pm
- Otta - 5.00pm
- Vertaal - 3.45pm
- Big Quiffy Bingo with Boogaloo Stu - 2.30pm
- Festival Smell Walk - 2.00pm
- Flames Collective - 1.30pm
- Dr Maggie Aderin Pocock: Reaching For The Stars - 12.00pm
- Paul Mason: A Future Without Fascism - 11.00am
All information correct at time of publication. For the most up to date information, please check the festival's official website: standon-calling.com or the official Standon Calling Festival mobile app on IOS or Android.