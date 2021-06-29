Standon Calling confirm 2021 festival will go ahead

Standon Calling 2019. Picture: Robin Pope/EMPICS Entertainment

Organisers of the Hertfordshire festival have announced that the event will definitely take place next month.

Standon Calling festival WILL take place in 2021, organisers have said.

In a statement on their official website, the festival announced: "We’ve been waiting a long, long time to say this – but we can confirm today that Standon Calling 2021 will be going ahead this year between July 22nd-25th 2021."

Headliners for Standon Calling 2021 are Primal Scream, Hot Chip, Craig David and Bastille Recorchestrated.

The organisers listed the main reasons that they were confident in being able to hold the festival, including a statement in the House Of Commons in which the new Secretary of State for Health & Social Care Sajid Javid announced that 19 July would be the "end of the line" for the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Also mentioned were the first results from the government's Event Research Programme (ERP), which stated there were "no substantial outbreaks" from a number of pilot events held earlier in the year.

The organisers also announced that "a negative pre-event Covid lateral flow test will be a prerequisite for attending Standon Calling 2021".

The statement concluded: "As an independent festival delivering one of the first shows of the season without ERP status, we would not be in this strong position to proceed with the show without all of your support.

"We can’t wait to welcome you all in less than a month’s time."

The news was shortly followed by the festival's final line-up announcement: Bastille will be bringing their Reorchestrated set to the festival and the BRIT Award winning Arlo Parks will also perform. Robin Ince has also been added as Standon's final comedy headliner.