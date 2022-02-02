Standon Calling Festival 2022: Dates, headliners, line-up and tickets

Standon Calling Festival returns in July 2022. Picture: Press

Primal Scream, Anne-Marie, Madness and Loyle Carner will headline the Hertfordshire festival when it returns in July 2022.

Standon Calling Festival have announced further details of their 2022 line-up.

The festival takes place in Standon, Hertfordshire between 21st and 24th July 2022.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

An aerial view of the Standon Calling Festival site. Picture: Radio X

When is Standon Calling Festival 2022?

Standon Festival takes place at Standon Lordship, Hertfordshire between Thursday 21st and Sunday 24th July 2022.

Standon Calling Festival. Picture: Press

Who is headlining Standon Festival 2022?

Anne-Marie, Loyle Carner and Primal Scream are to join the previously announced headliner Madness at this year's festival.

A view of the Laundry Meadows area at Standon Calling. Picture: Press

Who else is on the Standon Festival 2022 Line-up?

Also appearing on the Standon Calling Festival bill in 2022 are:

Craig David Presents TS5

Sigrid

John Grant

Sugababes

Self Esteem

Ezra Furman

Gabrielle

Kelley Lee Owens

CMAT

Bessie Turner

Example

Sleaford Mods

Yard Act

Kojey Radical

The Cribs

Dry Cleaning

Pigsx7

Akala

Sad Night Dynamite

Olivia Dean

Bob Vylan

Bjorn Again

The Subways

Sam Ryder

Sam Tompkins

Billy Nomates

The Skints

Lynks

Enny

Dub Pistols

Nadia Rose

Matt Maltese

Bimini

Pong

Nuha Ruby Ra

King Charles

Somebody's Child

Lucy Nlue

Swim School

Annie Mac

Basement Jaxx (DJ)

Grandmaster Flash

Logic1000

Jamz Supernova

Jodie Harsh

DJ Yoda

Elkka

India Jordan

220 KId

Yung Singh

Trojan Sound System

Fleetmac Wood

Demi Riquisimo

Defect Jaydee

Where can you buy tickets for Standon Calling Festival 2022?

Tickets for Standon Calling Festival 2022 are on sale now via https://standon-calling.com/tickets/.