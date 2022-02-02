Standon Calling Festival 2022: Dates, headliners, line-up and tickets
2 February 2022, 15:25 | Updated: 2 February 2022, 17:26
Primal Scream, Anne-Marie, Madness and Loyle Carner will headline the Hertfordshire festival when it returns in July 2022.
Standon Calling Festival have announced further details of their 2022 line-up.
The festival takes place in Standon, Hertfordshire between 21st and 24th July 2022.
Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.
When is Standon Calling Festival 2022?
Standon Festival takes place at Standon Lordship, Hertfordshire between Thursday 21st and Sunday 24th July 2022.
Who is headlining Standon Festival 2022?
Anne-Marie, Loyle Carner and Primal Scream are to join the previously announced headliner Madness at this year's festival.
Who else is on the Standon Festival 2022 Line-up?
Also appearing on the Standon Calling Festival bill in 2022 are:
- Craig David Presents TS5
- Sigrid
- John Grant
- Sugababes
- Self Esteem
- Ezra Furman
- Gabrielle
- Kelley Lee Owens
- CMAT
- Bessie Turner
- Example
- Sleaford Mods
- Yard Act
- Kojey Radical
- The Cribs
- Dry Cleaning
- Pigsx7
- Akala
- Sad Night Dynamite
- Olivia Dean
- Bob Vylan
- Bjorn Again
- The Subways
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Tompkins
- Billy Nomates
- The Skints
- Lynks
- Enny
- Dub Pistols
- Nadia Rose
- Matt Maltese
- Bimini
- Pong
- Nuha Ruby Ra
- King Charles
- Somebody's Child
- Lucy Nlue
- Swim School
- Annie Mac
- Basement Jaxx (DJ)
- Grandmaster Flash
- Logic1000
- Jamz Supernova
- Jodie Harsh
- DJ Yoda
- Elkka
- India Jordan
- 220 KId
- Yung Singh
- Trojan Sound System
- Fleetmac Wood
- Demi Riquisimo
- Defect Jaydee
Where can you buy tickets for Standon Calling Festival 2022?
Tickets for Standon Calling Festival 2022 are on sale now via https://standon-calling.com/tickets/.