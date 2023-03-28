Primal Scream to headline London's Crystal Palace at South Facing Festival 2023

Primal Scream will headline the Crystal Palace Park Bowl. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Bobby Gillespie and co will play a headline set at London's Crystal Palace Bowl this summer. Find out who's supporting them and how to buy tickets.

Primal Scream have been confirmed for South Facing Festival 2023.

The Moving On Up legends will play a headline show at the Crystal Park festival on Friday 4th August this year, joined by special guests The Jesus & Mary Chain and Black Angels.

Find out everything we know about the date so far and how to buy tickets.

When are Primal Scream headlining South Facing 2023?

Primal Scream will play a headline set at South Facing Festival on Friday 4th August 2023.

When do Primal Scream South Facing Festival tickets go on sale?

Primal Scream's South Facing tickets go on general sale on Friday 31st March at 9am via southfacingfestival.com.

Fans can sign up now for access to presale tickets at southfacingfestival.com/event/scream-jamc.

Who's supporting Primal Scream at South Facing Festival?

Support for Primal Scream comes from The Jesus and Mary Chain and Black Angels.

Sharing the announcement, the band wrote on Twitter: "We are stoked to play with our Marychain soul brothers & the marvellous Black Angels for a day of rock and roll psychosis at South Facing Festival - be there or die u f***ers!"

What are the stage times for Primal Scream at South Facing Festival 2023?

Stage times will be confirmed closer to the time of the event.

Who else is headlining South Facing Festival 2023?

28th July 2023: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

4th August 2023: Primal Scream

5th August 2023: Rudimental live

11th August 2023: James + The Happy Mondays

12th August 2023: First Aid Kit

13th August 2023: Craig David

Noel Gallagher is also among the headliners at South Facing Festival. Picture: Press

Last year's South Facing Festival saw the likes of Richard Ashcroft, Bombay Bicycle Club and and Becky Hill headline, playing the Crystal Palace Park Bowl.

