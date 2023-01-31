Two Door Cinema Club and more for Sounds Of The City Manchester 2023
Castlefield Bowl will be welcoming Blossoms, The Lathums, Two Door Cinema Club and more for this year's Sound Of The City.
Manchester's iconic Castlefield Bowl will once again play host to Sounds Of The City this summer.
The Lathums, Blossoms and Two Door Cinema Club are just some of the names lined up to perform at the festival, which takes place throughout June and July of 2023.
More names are being added, so here's the latest on who's playing when and how you can get tickets to Sound Of The City Manchester 2023.
Porcupine Tree - Thursday 29th June 2023
The British prog rockers released their eleventh album Closure/Continuation in June 2022 and will be headlining a special show at Castlefield Bowl this June. Tickets are on sale now.
We are very excited to announce a major UK outdoor show on 29th June 2023 at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl, as part of the Sounds of the City 2023 concert series.
The Lathums - Friday 30th June 2023
The Wigan lads release their second album From Nothing To A Little Bit More in March and will be playing their biggest headline show to date in Manchester this June. Tickets are on sale Friday 3rd February at 9.30am.
We are delighted to announce we'll be headlining Castlefield Bowl, Manchester on Friday 30th June. This is by far our biggest show we have ever done and we can't wait to see everyone there. This will be very special indeed 💛
Blossoms - Thursday 6th July 2023
The Stockport band will headline Castlefield Bowl, with support from local heroes/ Inspirial Carpets. Tickets are on sale now.
TICKETS ON NOW FROM: https://t.co/kDlsoKK52z
We're playing two big summer headline shows at Manchester Castlefield Bowl on Thursday 6th July with special guests @InspiralsBamd + Leeds Millennium Square on Saturday 8th July with special guest @MilesKaneMusic.
Bastille - Friday 7th July 2023
Dan Smith and co celebrate 10 years of their debut album Bad Blood with a headline show at Castlefield Bowl. Tickets are on sale now.
10 Years of "Bad Blood". Tickets on-sale Friday 10am. #BadBloodX
Hacienda Classical - Saturday 8th July 2023
The acclaimed show returns to Castlefield with a bill that includes sets from DJs Roger Sanchez and Todd Terry, plus former New Order man (and ex-Hacienda owner) Peter Hook. Tickets are on sale now.
Hacienda Classical Seventh @CastlefieldBowl Event For Saturday 8th July 2023 With @graemepark @MancCamerata & Special Guests.
US House Pioneers @djrogersanchez & @djtoddterry with @peterhook DJ Line-Up.
On Sale This Friday 4th November At 9AM Here - https://t.co/O8k8DdcwP0
Two Door Cinema Club - Sunday 9th July 2023
The trio headline Castlefield Bowl with support from Sundara Karma and The Royston Club. Tickets are on sale Friday 3rd February at 9.30am.
🚨Another big one for you England!🚨
This is going to be a very special night in Manchester at the Castlefield Bowl along with @sundarakarma & @TheRoystonClub and we cannot wait!
Tickets On-Sale - 9:30am Friday https://t.co/xMAfF9cpT5