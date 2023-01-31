Two Door Cinema Club and more for Sounds Of The City Manchester 2023

Sounds Of The City Manchester has announced its line-up for 2023
Sounds Of The City Manchester has announced its line-up for 2023. Picture: Press

Castlefield Bowl will be welcoming Blossoms, The Lathums, Two Door Cinema Club and more for this year's Sound Of The City.

Manchester's iconic Castlefield Bowl will once again play host to Sounds Of The City this summer.

The Lathums, Blossoms and Two Door Cinema Club are just some of the names lined up to perform at the festival, which takes place throughout June and July of 2023.

More names are being added, so here's the latest on who's playing when and how you can get tickets to Sound Of The City Manchester 2023.

  1. Porcupine Tree - Thursday 29th June 2023

    The British prog rockers released their eleventh album Closure/Continuation in June 2022 and will be headlining a special show at Castlefield Bowl this June. Tickets are on sale now.

  2. The Lathums - Friday 30th June 2023

    The Wigan lads release their second album From Nothing To A Little Bit More in March and will be playing their biggest headline show to date in Manchester this June. Tickets are on sale Friday 3rd February at 9.30am.

  3. Blossoms - Thursday 6th July 2023

    The Stockport band will headline Castlefield Bowl, with support from local heroes/ Inspirial Carpets. Tickets are on sale now.

  4. Bastille - Friday 7th July 2023

    Dan Smith and co celebrate 10 years of their debut album Bad Blood with a headline show at Castlefield Bowl. Tickets are on sale now.

  5. Hacienda Classical - Saturday 8th July 2023

    The acclaimed show returns to Castlefield with a bill that includes sets from DJs Roger Sanchez and Todd Terry, plus former New Order man (and ex-Hacienda owner) Peter Hook. Tickets are on sale now.

  6. Two Door Cinema Club - Sunday 9th July 2023

    The trio headline Castlefield Bowl with support from Sundara Karma and The Royston Club. Tickets are on sale Friday 3rd February at 9.30am.

