Two Door Cinema Club and more for Sounds Of The City Manchester 2023

Sounds Of The City Manchester has announced its line-up for 2023. Picture: Press

Castlefield Bowl will be welcoming Blossoms, The Lathums, Two Door Cinema Club and more for this year's Sound Of The City.

Manchester's iconic Castlefield Bowl will once again play host to Sounds Of The City this summer.

The Lathums, Blossoms and Two Door Cinema Club are just some of the names lined up to perform at the festival, which takes place throughout June and July of 2023.

More names are being added, so here's the latest on who's playing when and how you can get tickets to Sound Of The City Manchester 2023.