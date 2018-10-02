The Prodigy & Fatboy Slim For Snowbombing 2019

The dance icons and Stormzy among the acts announced for the Austrian festival's 20th birthday.

The Prodigy, Fatboy Slim and Stormzy lead the names for Snowbombing 2019.

The rave trio - whose hits include Firestarter and Breathe - will be headed to the Austrian festival, which celebrates its 20th birthday next year.

The Prodigy 2018. Picture: Press

Joining them will be legendary dance DJ Fatboy Slim and Brit Award-winning grime star Stormzy.

Snowbombing first wave line-up poster 2019. Picture: Press/Snowbombing

The festival - which takes place from 8-13 April in Mayrhofen, Austria - will also feature performances and DJ sets from the likes of Andy C, Bicep, Kurupt FM, Monki Groove Armada with many more acts to be announced.

Revellers at Snowbombing 2017. Picture: Press/Jenna Foxton

Spanning across five special days in Mayrhofen, Snowbombing 2019 is filled with some of the most exciting names in modern dance, bringing beats and big moments at every step.