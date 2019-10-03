Liam Gallagher, The Streets and Foals for Snowbombing 2020

Liam Gallagher, The Streets and Foals announced for Snowbombing 2020. Picture: Press & Gina Wetzler/Redferns/ Getty Images & Jordi Vidal/Redferns/Getty Images

The former Oasis frontman, Fit But You Know It outfit and Exits rockers will be headed to the Austrian festival, which takes place next April.

Snowbombing has announced its biggest ever line-up for 2020 with Liam Gallagher, The Streets and Foals announced as the first big names.

The festival - which dubs itself the greatest show on snow has announced the first acts set to perform at the event, which takes place at the alpine resort of Mayrhofen, Austria from 13 - 18 April 2020.

Liam Gallagher will top the bill for the 21st edition of the festival with the former Oasis frontman returning to the slopes to treat fans to a career-spanning set and tracks from his second solo number one album Why Me? Why Not.

The Streets will also join as headliners for the event - with Mike Skinner and co playing hits from Original Pirate Material, A Grand Don't Come For Free, The Hardest Way to Make an Easy Living, Everything Is Borrowed, Computers and Blues, and no doubt some new material which they have begun to tease this year.

Yannis Philippakis and the Foals rockers are no strangers to the Austrian resort's premiere music festival and will return to Snowbombing's Forest Stage after a 12 year hiatus to play tracks from their epic two part album Everything Not Saved will Be Lost Part 1 and Part 2.

Also confirmed for the event are the likes of Chase & Status, Rudimental, Gorgon City, Racket Club and Big Narstie, with many more names to come.