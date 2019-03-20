Chase & Status to honour The Prodigy's Keith Flint at Snowbombing 2019

The dance act will bring RTRN II Jungle to the festival in place of the band, who were set to close the event before their frontman tragically passed away.

Chase & Status have been added to Snowbombing Festival 2019, playing a headline set on The Forest Stage.

The dance outfit will bring their RTRN II Jungle album to the Austrian festival in tribute to the late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint and in support of mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Their closing set will be in place of what was set the feature the Firestarter icons, who cancelled all their dates following the tragic death of their singer.

Chase & Status RTRN II Jungle have been added to the Snowbombing lineup for a very special evening in honour of our friend Keith Flint and in support of the incredible mental health charity, CALM.



READ MORE HERE: https://t.co/Bgg0Qfn703 pic.twitter.com/4iAQSxOIpW — Snowbombing (@Snowbombing) March 19, 2019

READ MORE: See the tributes for The Prodigy's Keith Flint here

The festival's organisers said: "The Prodigy could never be replaced, as one of the greatest bands in the world who have graced our forest stage with some of the most electric and unforgettable performances that will live on in our minds, hearts and Snowbombing history forever.

"The Prodigy were set to close the event with another memorable headline moment in the forest. Paying tribute to frontman Keith Flint, the night will now see beloved Snowbombing favourites Chase & Status curate a unique evening full of unmissable performances. The Forest Stage will be headlined by a DJ set from Chase & Status showcasing their RTRN II Jungle night - pulling in names such as SASASAS, Special Request, Channel One and Brockie And Det."

They concluded: "Paying homage to Keith, we are fundraising for a very important mental health charity, CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) - raising awareness of the vital work they do."

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone?

Click here:

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/