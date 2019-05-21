Sigur Rós to play free British Summer Time Hyde Park Open House gig

21 May 2019, 11:02

Sigur Rós confirmed for British Summer Time Hyde Park free gig
Sigur Rós confirmed for British Summer Time Hyde Park free gig. Picture: Press

The Icelandic outfit will bring their avant-rock sound to Hyde Park for the first time ever during the festivals midweek programme Open House.

Sigur Rós have been confirmed for an extra special gig at British Summer Time Hyde Park 2019.

The Reykjavík rockers will bring the Liminal Sounds to the park on Tuesday 9 July, playing the Great Oak Stage at the festival's midweek Open House, which takes place from Monday 8-Thursday 11 July this year.

Open House returns at the festival biggest and better than ever, with open-air cinemas nights, free Wimbledon screenings, mouth-watering street food and pop up bars.

READ MORE: Florence + The Machine's British Summer Time Hyde Park gig date, support, tickets & more

Barclaycard's British Summer Time Hyde Park will see the likes of Florence + The Machine, Stevie Wonder, Robbie Williams and more.

See Florence + The Machine play Dog Days Are Over at The O2, London:

Last year saw the likes The Cure, Roger Waters and Paul Simon headline the London show. - with the latter marking his last ever UK concert at the festival.

Watch The Cure play Friday I'm In Love last year:

READ MORE: Get all the latest festival news here

