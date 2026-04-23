Rock en Seine 2026: Headliners, line-up, day splits, tickets & more

The Cure, Lorde, Tyler The Creator, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Deftones will all headline Rock en Seine 2026. Picture: Press

By Martin O'Gorman

The Parisian festival returns for another stellar instalment this August, with headline performances from the likes of Lorde, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and The Cure. Find out everything you need to know here.

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Rock en Seine has announced its latest line-up additions for 2026.

The French festival, which takes place at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud from 26th to 30th August, previously confirmed its plans to host Tyler, The Creator, Lorde, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Deftones and The Cure as its headliners.

The Black Keys, Interpol, Biffy Clyro, Sombr, Amyl & The Sniffers, Franz Ferdinand and Turnstile are also on the line-up, which has recently added nearly 30 new names just this week, including Wolf Alice, Sparks, Lykke Li and Black Country, New Road.

Find out everything you need to know about Rock en Seine so far, including who else is on the bill and the day splits, how to get there, and how to buy tickets.

Rock en Seine's 2026 line-up poster. Picture: Press

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Who's headlining Rock en Seine 2026?

Tyler, The Creator

Lorde

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Deftones

The Cure

The US rapper and producer will top the bill on the Wednesday night of the festival, playing hits from across his almost two decade long career, including his 2025 album Don't Tap The Glass.

New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde will take to the stage on the Thursday night of the festival, treating the crowds to a set, featuring works from Pure Heroine (2013), Melodrama (2017), Solar Power (2021), Virgin (2025).

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds treat the crowds to a headline set on the Friday night of the festival, followed by metal icons Deftones at the top of the bill on the Saturday night.

Last but not least, The Cure will make a triumphant return to the Rock en Seine stage on Sunday 30th August, closing the four-day French festival with a career-spanning performance, including hits from across their 14 studio albums and their critically-acclaimed, chart-topping 2024 release Songs Of A Lost World.

Tyler, The Creator headlines the Wednesday night of Rock en Seine 2026. Picture: Press

Who's on the Rock en Seine 2026 line-up?

See the latest line-up of acts and their day splits below:

Wednesday 26th August:

Tyler, The Creator

Sombr

Miki

Ravyn Lenae

Sekou

Visit rockenseine.com to see the full line-up and more.

Lorde headlines the Thursday night of Rock en Seine 2026. Picture: Press

Thursday 27th August:

Lorde

Djo

Tash Sultana

Sam Quealy

Jean Dawson

Kompromat

Lykke Li

Bonne Nuit

Lewis Ofman

Florence Road

Visit rockenseine.com to see the full line-up and more.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds headline the Friday night of Rock en Seine 2026. Picture: Press

Friday 28th August:

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

The Black Keys

Franz Ferdinand

Wet Leg

Biffy Clyro

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Wilco

CMAT

TTSSFU

Sparks

Kingfishr

Gabriel Kröger

Tyler Ballgame

Peaches

Visit rockenseine.com to see the full line-up and more.

Deftones headline the Saturday night of Rock en Seine 2026. Picture: Press

Saturday 29th August:

Deftones

Turnstile

Amyl & The Sniffers

Landmvrks

Lambrini Girls

fcukers

AFI

Mannequin Pussy

Man/Woman/Chainsaw

Hig Vis

Dynamite Shaikers

Jessica93

Grandma's Ashes

Novelists

Clipse

Visit rockenseine.com to see the full line-up and more.

The Cure headline the Sunday night of Rock en Seine 2026. Picture: Press

Sunday 30th August:

The Cure

Interpol

Slowdive

Dry Cleaning

Bertrand Belin

Kudeta

Black Country, New Road

Ditter

Hudson Freeman

Love Spells

Anna Von Hausswolff

Wolf Alice

Mogwai

Ecca Vandal

Visit rockenseine.com to see the full line-up and more.

How to buy tickets to Rock en Seine 2026:

Tickets for Sunday night at Rock en Seine, as well as 3-day and 4-day passes are now sold out.

However, there are still 2-day passes available as well as some individual day tickets for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, which vary in price.

Visit rockenseine.com/en/tickets for more.

Last year's Rock en Seine saw headline performances from Chappell Roan, Queens of the Stone Age, Justice, A$AP Rocky and London Grammar. It also included performances from Jorja Smith, Vampire Weekend, Jamie xx, and Fontaines D.C..

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