Rock en Seine 2026: Headliners, line-up, day splits, tickets & more

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23 April 2026, 17:31 | Updated: 23 April 2026, 18:38
The Parisian festival returns for another stellar instalment this August, with headline performances from the likes of Lorde, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and The Cure. Find out everything you need to know here.
Rock en Seine has announced its latest line-up additions for 2026.
The French festival, which takes place at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud from 26th to 30th August, previously confirmed its plans to host Tyler, The Creator, Lorde, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Deftones and The Cure as its headliners.
The Black Keys, Interpol, Biffy Clyro, Sombr, Amyl & The Sniffers, Franz Ferdinand and Turnstile are also on the line-up, which has recently added nearly 30 new names just this week, including Wolf Alice, Sparks, Lykke Li and Black Country, New Road.
Find out everything you need to know about Rock en Seine so far, including who else is on the bill and the day splits, how to get there, and how to buy tickets.
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The US rapper and producer will top the bill on the Wednesday night of the festival, playing hits from across his almost two decade long career, including his 2025 album Don't Tap The Glass.
New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde will take to the stage on the Thursday night of the festival, treating the crowds to a set, featuring works from Pure Heroine (2013), Melodrama (2017), Solar Power (2021), Virgin (2025).
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds treat the crowds to a headline set on the Friday night of the festival, followed by metal icons Deftones at the top of the bill on the Saturday night.
Last but not least, The Cure will make a triumphant return to the Rock en Seine stage on Sunday 30th August, closing the four-day French festival with a career-spanning performance, including hits from across their 14 studio albums and their critically-acclaimed, chart-topping 2024 release Songs Of A Lost World.
See the latest line-up of acts and their day splits below:
Visit rockenseine.com to see the full line-up and more.
Visit rockenseine.com to see the full line-up and more.
Visit rockenseine.com to see the full line-up and more.
Visit rockenseine.com to see the full line-up and more.
Visit rockenseine.com to see the full line-up and more.
Last year's Rock en Seine saw headline performances from Chappell Roan, Queens of the Stone Age, Justice, A$AP Rocky and London Grammar. It also included performances from Jorja Smith, Vampire Weekend, Jamie xx, and Fontaines D.C..
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