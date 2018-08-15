RiZE Festival 2018 - Stage Times, Line-Up & Weather

Hylands Park crowd. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Liam Gallagher and Stereophonics lead the line-up for the new festival in Chelmsford, Essex this weekend. Find out who’s playing and at what time!

RiZE Festival is heading to Hylands Park in Chelmsford for its inaugural event on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 August 2018.

This year's festival features headline acts Liam Gallagher and Stereophonics, with a bill that also includes James Bay, Bastille, Craig David, Years And Years, Louis Berry, Spring King, Tom Grennan, Gerry Cinnamon and many more.

There’s also a Dance Arena and a special VIP Area - see https://rizefestival.co.uk/ for full details.

Here’s all the info you need for the 2018 festival.

Liam Gallagher live, 2018. Picture: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

FRIDAY 17 AUGUST 2018

MAIN STAGE

Liam Gallagher - 21.15-22.30

James Bay - 19.45-20.45

Plan B - 18.25-19.15

Manic Street Preachers - 17.10-18.00

Circa Waves - 16.15-16.45

Miles Kane - 15.25-15.55

Ash - 14.35-15.05

Bilk - 13.45-14.15

STAGE 2

Craig David Presents TS5 - 21.30-22.45

Dave - 20.20-21.00

Tom Grennan - 19.25-19.55

Jake Shears - 18.30-19.00

Mnek - 17.35-18.05

Jacob Banks - 16.45-17.10

Sinead Harnett - 15.55-16.20

Loop - 15.00-15.30

NEW MUSIC

Louis Berry - 20.25-21.10

Gerry Cinnamon - 19.10-19.55

Catherine McGrath - 18.10-18.40

Cloves - 17.10-17.40

Feet - 16.20-16.50

Kara Marni - 15.35-16.00

Into The Ark - 14.50-15.15

Samantha Harvey - 14.10-14.30

Brand New Friend - 13.30-13.50

Stereophonics live, 2018. Picture: David Jensen/PA Archive/PA Images

SATURDAY 18 AUGUST 2018

MAIN STAGE

Stereophonics - 21.15-22.45

Bastille - 19.45-20.45

Rag ’N” Bone Man - 18.25-19.15

Rita Ora - 17.10-17.55

Maximo Park - 16.10-16.45

Lewis Capaldi - 15.10-15.45

Alma - 14.25-14.50

Black Honey - 13.40-14.05

Sammi Henshaw - 13.00-13.25

STAGE 2

Years And Years - 21.45-22.45

Sean Paul - 20.20-21.00

Tom Walker - 19.25-19.55

Raye - 18.30-19.00

The Manor - 17.35-18.05

Nina Nesbitt - 16.40-17.10

Bad Sounds - 16.45-16.15

Nick JD Hodgson - 14.50-15.20

Kawala - 13.55-14.25

NEW MUSIC

Spring King - 20.25-21.10

Ten Tonnes - 19.10-19.55

Sheafs - 18.10-18.40

Taya - 17.10-17.40

Mullally - 16.20-16.50

Alice - 15.30-16.00

Apre - 14.40-15.10

Sam Johnson - 13.50-14.20

Folly Rae - 13.10-13.30

Bobii Lewis - 12.30-12.50

RiZE Festival Weather

The weekend weather is looking good - not scorching hot, but no rain has been forecast.

Friday will see a mostly sunny day, with a high of 23 degrees, while Saturday will be a bit cloudier, but a tad warmer with a high of 25 degrees. Chances of rain are only 10% on Saturday morning and the rest of the weekend looks clear, so you should be safe to leave the wellies at home.

See the full Met Office forecast here.

All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.

For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, head to the official website.

