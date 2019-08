Reading Festival 2019: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots, Post Malone, The 1975 and many more will play Richfield Avenue this August Bank Holiday weekend…. find out which acts are on at which time.

The 1975 performing live at Pinkpop Festival 2019. Picture: Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

FRIDAY 23 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

The 1975: 9.45pm

Royal Blood: 8.00pm

The Wombats: 6.40pm

You Me At Six: 5.25pm

Juice Wrld: 4.15pm

Charli XCX: 3.00pm

Twin Atlantic: 2.05pm

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me: 1.05pm

Kawala: 12.15pm

BBC RADIO 1 STAGE

Dave: 10.45pm

Fredo: 9.25pm

Circa Waves: 8.15pm

Pale Waves: 7.10pm

Joji: 6.05pm

Hayley Kiyoko: 5.00pm

Clairo: 4.00pm

The Night Cafe: 3.00pm

Mini Mansions: 2.00pm

Sea Girls: 1.00pm

Bloxx: 12.00pm

THE PIT/THE LOCK UP

Bowling For Soup: 10.20pm

The Maine: 9.05pm

Pup: 8.00pm

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers: 7.00pm

Puppy: 6.00pm

Dream State: 5.00pm

Press Club: 4.00pm

Patent Pending: 3.00pm

Cemetery Sun: 2.00pm

In Your Prime: 1.00pm

FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers: 10.45pm

The Chats: 9.45pm

Ten Tonnes: 8.45pm

Hockey Dad: 7.45pm

Black Honey: 6.45pm

Twisted Wheel: 5.50pm

Jeremy Zucker: 4.10pm

Bad Child: 3.20pm

Dreamers: 2.30pm

No Rome: 1.40pm

Ocean Alley: 12.50pm

Zuzu: 12.00pm

Post Malone performs live onstage during the second day of Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival. Picture: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

SATURDAY 24 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Post Malone: 10pm

Twenty One Pilots: 8.05pm

Blossoms: 6.40pm

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals: 5.30pm

Billie Eilish: 4.20pm

AJ Tracey: 3.20pm

The Hunna: 2.25pm

Against The Current: 1.35pm

Alma: 12.45pm

Counterfeit: 12.00pm

BBC RADIO 1 STAGE

Mura Masa: 10.30pm

Mabel: 9.15pm

Stefflon Don: 8.10pm

Pvris: 7.05pm

Roddy Ricch: 6.00pm

Nav: 5.00pm

King Princess: 3.40pm

Slowthai: 2.40pm

Boston Manor: 1.45pm

Pip Blom: 12.50pm

Cassia: 12.00pm

THE PIT/THE LOCK UP

Ghostmane: 9.00pm

Of Mice & Men: 7.55pm

Paris: 6.55pm

Poppy: 5.55pm

Blood Youth: 5.00pm

Smokeasac: 3.50pm

Teddy: 2.55pm

Higher Power: 2.00pm

Queen Zee: 1.05pm

FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE

Peace: 8.55pm

Hoodie Allen: 8.00pm

Night Riots: 7.10pm

Sports Team: 6.20pm

Two Feet: 5.30pm

Bleached: 4.40pm

The Japanese House: 3.50pm

Pink Sweat$: 3.00pm

Sophie And The Giants: 2.10pm

Belako: 1.25pm

Oddity Road: 12.40pm

Sons Of Raphael: 12.00pm

Foo Fighters live at the 23rd Hurricane Festival 2019. Picture: Rudi Keuntje/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA/PA Images

SUNDAY 25 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Foo Fighters: 8.15pm

A Day To Remember: 6.35pm

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes: 5.15pm

The Distillers: 4.05pm

Lil Uzi Vert: 3.10pm

Enter Shikari: 2.15pm

Mayday Parade: 1.25pm

Yungblud: 12.40pm

Milk Teeth: 12.00pm

BBC RADIO 1 STAGE

Bastille: 10.30pm

CHVRCHES: 9.00pm

Sundara Karma: 7.55pm

Lil Baby: 6.50pm

Gunna: 5.55pm

The Amazons: 5.00pm

Machine Gun Kelly: 4.00pm

The Story So Far: 3.10pm

Picture This: 2.25pm

The Faim: 1.35pm

Childcare: 12.45pm

Mantra: 12.00pm

THE PIT/THE LOCK UP

Enter Shikari: 7.15pm

Fidlar: 6.10pm

Palaye Royale: 5.15pm

Nothing, Nowhere: 3.20pm

Stand Atlantic: 2.30pm

Hot Milk: 1.40pm

White Reaper: 12.50pm

Plague Vendor: 12.00pm

FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE

Crystal Fighters: 9.45pm

SWMRS: 8.45pm

Basement: 7.45pm

Bakar: 6.45pm

Cavetown: 5.50pm

Anteros: 5.00pm

Himalayas: 4.10pm

Valeras: 3.20pm

The Snuts: 2.30pm

Moontower: 1.40pm

Æ MAK: 12.50pm

Vistas: 12.00pm