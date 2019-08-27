Man dies after falling ill at Reading Festival 2019

The main stage at Leeds Festival 2019. Picture: Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty Images

The news comes after a 17-year-old girl is reported to have tragically died from a suspected drug overdose at Leeds Festival over the weekend.

A man has died after being taken ill at Reading Festival over the bank holiday weekend.

As reported by the BBC, emergency services were called to an area near one of the festival’s stages just before 23:00 BST on the Saturday evening.

A man - who has not been formally identified - was transferred to the Royal Berkshire Hospital but died on the Monday.

The man's next of kin have been notified.

Chief Superintendent Rob France said: "We are investigating the circumstances of how he became ill and his death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

"We will continue to provide support to the man's family at this difficult time.”

The news follows the tragic death of a 17-year-old girl from Oldham, who died at Reading's sister event Leeds Festival, from what is thought to be a suspected drugs overdose.

Leeds Festival’s drug policy states: "This festival does not condone the use of drugs. It is illegal to buy, sell or take drugs. Drugs enforcement laws are as applicable onsite as anywhere else in the UK.”