Leeds Festival 2019: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Bramham Park in Leeds plays host to Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots, Post Malone, The 1975 and loads more this August Bank Holiday - here’s what time each band will take to the stage, plus all the info you need.

THURSDAY 22 AUGUST

FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE

Easy Life: 10.15pm

Whenyoung: 9.15pm

Indoor Pets: 8.30pm

Bilk: 7.45pm

DJ Jacky P: 7.00pm

Foo Fighters live at the 23rd Hurricane Festival 2019. Picture: Rudi Keuntje/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA/PA Images

FRIDAY 23 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Foo Fighters: 8.15pm

A Day To Remember: 6.35pm

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes: 5.15pm

The Distillers: 4.05pm

Lil Uzi Vert: 3.10pm

Enter Shikari: 2.15pm

Mayday Parade: 1.25pm

Yungblud: 12.40pm

Milk Teeth: 12.00pm

BBC RADIO 1 STAGE

Bastille: 10.00pm

CHVRCHES: 8.40pm

Sundara Karma: 7.40pm

Lil Baby: 6.40pm

Gunna: 5.50pm

The Amazons: 4.55pm

Machine Gun Kelly: 3.55pm

The Story So Far: 3.05pm

Picture This: 2.15pm

The Faim: 1.25pm

Childcare: 12.35pm

THE PIT/THE LOCK UP

Enter Shikari: 7.15pm

Fidlar: 6.10pm

Palaye Royale: 5.15pm

Nothing, Nowhere: 4.20pm

Stand Atlantic: 3.25pm

Hot Milk: 2.30pm

White Reaper: 1.35pm

Plague Vendor: 12.40pm

FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE

Crystal Fighters: 9.20pm

SWMRS: 8.25pm

Basement: 7.30pm

Bakar: 6.40pm

Cavetown: 5.50pm

Anteros: 5.00pm

Himalayas: 4.10pm

Valeras: 3.20pm

The Snuts: 2.30pm

Moontower: 1.40pm

Æ MAK: 12.50pm

Vistas: 12.00pm

The 1975 performing live at Pinkpop Festival 2019. Picture: Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

SATURDAY 24 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

The 1975: 9.15pm

Royal Blood: 7.30pm

The Wombats: 6.10pm

You Me At Six: 4.55pm

Juice Wrld: 3.45pm

Charli XCX: 2.35pm

Twin Atlantic: 1.40pm

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me: 12.50pm

Kawala: 12.00pm

BBC RADIO 1 STAGE

Dave: 10.45pm

Fredo: 9.25pm

Circa Waves: 8.15pm

Pale Waves: 7.10pm

Joji: 6.05pm

Hayley Kiyoko: 5.00pm

Clairo: 4.00pm

The Night Cafe: 3.00pm

Mini Mansions: 2.00pm

Sea Girls: 1.00pm

Bloxx: 12.00pm

THE PIT/THE LOCK UP

Bowling For Soup: 10.20pm

The Maine: 9.05pm

Pup: 8.00pm

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers: 7.00pm

Puppy: 6.00pm

Dream State: 5.00pm

Press Club: 4.00pm

Patent Pending: 3.00pm

Cemetery Sun: 2.00pm

In Your Prime: 1.00pm

FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers: 10.15pm

The Chats: 9.20pm

Ten Tonnes: 8.25pm

Hockey Dad: 7.30pm

Black Honey: 6.40pm

Twisted Wheel: 5.50pm

Jeremy Zucker: 4.10pm

Bad Child: 3.20pm

Dreamers: 2.30pm

No Rome: 1.40pm

Ocean Alley: 12.50pm

Zuzu: 12.00pm

Twenty One Pilots perform live onstage during the third day of Lollapalooza Brazil. Picture: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

SUNDAY 25 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Post Malone: 9.20pm

Twenty One Pilots: 7.35pm

Blossoms: 6.10pm

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals: 5.30pm

Billie Eilish: 4.20pm

AJ Tracey: 3.20pm

The Hunna: 2.25pm

Against The Current: 1.35pm

Alma: 12.45pm

Counterfeit: 12.00pm

BBC RADIO 1 STAGE

Mura Masa: 10.30pm

Mabel: 9.15pm

Stefflon Don: 8.10pm

Pvris: 7.05pm

Roddy Ricch: 6.00pm

Nav: 5.00pm

King Princess: 3.40pm

Slowthai: 2.40pm

Boston Manor: 1.45pm

Pip Blom: 12.50pm

Cassia: 12.00pm

THE PIT/THE LOCK UP

Ghostmane: 9.00pm

Of Mice & Men: 7.55pm

Paris: 6.55pm

Poppy: 5.55pm

Blood Youth: 5.00pm

Smokeasac: 3.50pm

Teddy: 2.55pm

Higher Power: 2.00pm

Queen Zee: 1.05pm

FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE

Peace: 8.40pm

Hoodie Allen: 7.50pm

Night Riots: 7.00pm

Sports Team: 6.10pm

Bleached: 5.20pm

The Japanese House: 4.30pm

Pink Sweat$: 2.45pm

Sophie And The Giants: 2.00pm

Belako: 1.20pm

Oddity Road: 12.40pm

Sons Of Raphael: 12.00pm