Leeds Festival 2018: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Leeds Festival. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Archive/PA Images

Kings Of Leon, Fall Out Boy and Kendrick Lamar headline the 2018 edition of the long-running festival. Get all the schedule info you need here.

Leeds Festival returns to its home of Bramham Park in Yorkshire over the August Bank Holiday weekend, Friday 24 to Sunday 26 August 2018.

Headlining this year’s festival - which is again twinned with its sister event in Reading - are Kings Of Leon, Fall Out Boy and Kendrick Lamar with a bill that includes Wolf Alice, Courteeners, Tom Grennan, The Vaccines, The Kooks, Kate Nash, The Wombats, The Horrors and many, many more.

Here are the line-up details and set times for the main stages:

Kings Of Leon live. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

LEEDS - FRIDAY 24 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Kings Of Leon - 9.00pm

Courteeners - 7.20pm

The Vaccines - 6.00pm

J Hus - 4.40pm

Krept X Konan - 3.30pm

Shame - 2.30pm

Billy Talent - 1.40pm

The Joy Formidable - 12.50pm

Dinosaur Pile-Up - 12.00pm

BBC RADIO 1 STAGE

Diplo - 10.00pm

Slaves - 8.40pm

Don Broco - 7.30pm

Lil Pump - 6.25pm

Wilkinson Live - 5.10pm

DMA’s - 4.15pm

Famous Dex - 3.20pm

NF - 2.30pm

Let’s Eat Grandma - 1.40pm

Marsicans -12.50pm

Twisted Wheel - 12.00pm

FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE

Tom Grennan - 10.15pm

Isaac Gracie - 9.20pm

Hinds - 8.25pm

Lewis Capaldi - 7.30pm

The Glorious Sons - 6.40pm

Spector - 5.50pm

Hippo Campus - 5.00pm

Welshly Arms 4.10pm

Sam Fender - 3.20pm

Hak Baker - 2.30pm

Coin - 1.40pm

Demob Happy - 12.50pm

Husky Loops - 12.00pm

Fall Out Boy live. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Verizo

LEEDS - SATURDAY 25 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Fall Out Boy - 9.15pm

Travis Scott - 7.35pm

The Kooks - 6.10pm

The Wombats - 4.55pm

Post Malone - 3.35pm

Creeper - 2.25pm

Waterparks - 1.25pm

The Regrettes - 12.25pm

BBC RADIO 1 STAGE

Wolf Alice - 10.00pm

Nothing But Thieves - 8.30pm

Mist - 7.30pm

The Blaze - 6.35pm

IAMDDB - 5.40pm

The Front Bottoms - 4.55pm

Maggie Rogers - 4.05pm

Fickle Friends - 3.15pm

SWMRS - 1.25pm

Rae Morris - 12.40pm

Sounds Like A Storm - 12.00pm

FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE

The Horrors - 10.15pm

Death From Above - 9.15pm

Bad Sounds - 8.20pm

Hudson Taylor - 7.30pm

Børns - 6.40pm

The Night Café - 5.50pm

Dream Wife - 5.00pm

Ten Tonnes - 4.10pm

Yonaka - 3.20pm

King Nun - 2.30pm

Wild Front - 1.40pm

Easy Life - 12.50pm

Touts - 12.00pm

Kendrick Lamar live. Picture: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

LEEDS - SUNDAY 26 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Kendrick Lamar - 9.30pm

Panic! At The Disco - 7.35pm

N.E.R.D. - 6.00pm

Dua Lipa - 4.45pm

Sum 41 - 3.40pm

Mike Shinoda - 2.30pm

Skindred - 1.40pm

Protoje- 12.50pm

Trash Boat - 12.00pm

BBC RADIO 1 STAGE

Netsky B2B Jauz B2B Slushii - 10.00pm

Pendulum - 8.30pm

Deaf Havana - 7.25pm

Wizkid - 6.25pm

Rex Orange County - 5.25pm

Sigrid - 4.10pm

Brockhampton - 3.15pm

Playboi Carti - 2.20pm

Alma - 1.30pm

Chase Atlantic - 12.45pm

West Thebarton - 12.00pm

FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE

Kate Nash - 10.15pm

The Magic Gang - 9.20pm

Spring King - 8.25pm

Yungblud - 7.30pm

Starcrawler - 6.05pm

Otherkin - 5.50pm

Pale Waves - 5.00pm

HMTLD - 4.10pm

Sunflower Bean - 3.20pm

Sea Girls - 2.30pm

Pretty Vicious - 1.40pm

BLOXX - 12.50pm

Wyvern Lingo - 12.00pm

All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.

For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, head to the official website and download the official app.