Leeds Festival 2018: Stage Times, Line-Up & More
22 August 2018, 12:44 | Updated: 22 August 2018, 12:46
Kings Of Leon, Fall Out Boy and Kendrick Lamar headline the 2018 edition of the long-running festival. Get all the schedule info you need here.
Leeds Festival returns to its home of Bramham Park in Yorkshire over the August Bank Holiday weekend, Friday 24 to Sunday 26 August 2018.
Headlining this year’s festival - which is again twinned with its sister event in Reading - are Kings Of Leon, Fall Out Boy and Kendrick Lamar with a bill that includes Wolf Alice, Courteeners, Tom Grennan, The Vaccines, The Kooks, Kate Nash, The Wombats, The Horrors and many, many more.
Here are the line-up details and set times for the main stages:
LEEDS - FRIDAY 24 AUGUST
MAIN STAGE
Kings Of Leon - 9.00pm
Courteeners - 7.20pm
The Vaccines - 6.00pm
J Hus - 4.40pm
Krept X Konan - 3.30pm
Shame - 2.30pm
Billy Talent - 1.40pm
The Joy Formidable - 12.50pm
Dinosaur Pile-Up - 12.00pm
BBC RADIO 1 STAGE
Diplo - 10.00pm
Slaves - 8.40pm
Don Broco - 7.30pm
Lil Pump - 6.25pm
Wilkinson Live - 5.10pm
DMA’s - 4.15pm
Famous Dex - 3.20pm
NF - 2.30pm
Let’s Eat Grandma - 1.40pm
Marsicans -12.50pm
Twisted Wheel - 12.00pm
FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE
Tom Grennan - 10.15pm
Isaac Gracie - 9.20pm
Hinds - 8.25pm
Lewis Capaldi - 7.30pm
The Glorious Sons - 6.40pm
Spector - 5.50pm
Hippo Campus - 5.00pm
Welshly Arms 4.10pm
Sam Fender - 3.20pm
Hak Baker - 2.30pm
Coin - 1.40pm
Demob Happy - 12.50pm
Husky Loops - 12.00pm
LEEDS - SATURDAY 25 AUGUST
MAIN STAGE
Fall Out Boy - 9.15pm
Travis Scott - 7.35pm
The Kooks - 6.10pm
The Wombats - 4.55pm
Post Malone - 3.35pm
Creeper - 2.25pm
Waterparks - 1.25pm
The Regrettes - 12.25pm
BBC RADIO 1 STAGE
Wolf Alice - 10.00pm
Nothing But Thieves - 8.30pm
Mist - 7.30pm
The Blaze - 6.35pm
IAMDDB - 5.40pm
The Front Bottoms - 4.55pm
Maggie Rogers - 4.05pm
Fickle Friends - 3.15pm
SWMRS - 1.25pm
Rae Morris - 12.40pm
Sounds Like A Storm - 12.00pm
FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE
The Horrors - 10.15pm
Death From Above - 9.15pm
Bad Sounds - 8.20pm
Hudson Taylor - 7.30pm
Børns - 6.40pm
The Night Café - 5.50pm
Dream Wife - 5.00pm
Ten Tonnes - 4.10pm
Yonaka - 3.20pm
King Nun - 2.30pm
Wild Front - 1.40pm
Easy Life - 12.50pm
Touts - 12.00pm
LEEDS - SUNDAY 26 AUGUST
MAIN STAGE
Kendrick Lamar - 9.30pm
Panic! At The Disco - 7.35pm
N.E.R.D. - 6.00pm
Dua Lipa - 4.45pm
Sum 41 - 3.40pm
Mike Shinoda - 2.30pm
Skindred - 1.40pm
Protoje- 12.50pm
Trash Boat - 12.00pm
BBC RADIO 1 STAGE
Netsky B2B Jauz B2B Slushii - 10.00pm
Pendulum - 8.30pm
Deaf Havana - 7.25pm
Wizkid - 6.25pm
Rex Orange County - 5.25pm
Sigrid - 4.10pm
Brockhampton - 3.15pm
Playboi Carti - 2.20pm
Alma - 1.30pm
Chase Atlantic - 12.45pm
West Thebarton - 12.00pm
FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE
Kate Nash - 10.15pm
The Magic Gang - 9.20pm
Spring King - 8.25pm
Yungblud - 7.30pm
Starcrawler - 6.05pm
Otherkin - 5.50pm
Pale Waves - 5.00pm
HMTLD - 4.10pm
Sunflower Bean - 3.20pm
Sea Girls - 2.30pm
Pretty Vicious - 1.40pm
BLOXX - 12.50pm
Wyvern Lingo - 12.00pm
All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.
For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, head to the official website and download the official app.