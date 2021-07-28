Biffy Clyro replace Queens of The Stone Age at Reading & Leeds 2021 as more acts announced

Biffy Clyro will co-headline Reading & Leeds 2021. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/ Getty

Simon Neil and co have been confirmed as co-headliners for the sold-out festival as further acts are added to the Reading & Leeds bill.

Simon Neil and co will replace Queens of the Stone Age, who have had to pull out "due to restrictions and logistics".

The Many of Horror rockers will now co-headline the events alongside Oasis legend Liam Gallagher.

The band wrote on Twitter: "We are delighted and honoured to be headlining @OfficialRandL for a third time. We cannot wait to get out there and play for you all again after such a tough year… It’s gonna f***!!"

We are delighted and honoured to be headlining @OfficialRandL for a third time. We cannot wait to get out there and play for you all again after such a tough year… It’s gonna fuck!! #randl21 pic.twitter.com/r26FaZbUVj — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the sold-out festival will see Inhaler, Holly Humberstone and more perform.

Meanwhile, the festival has confirmed that they will be asking ticket holders aged 11 to prove COVID-19 status.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "Just like many other festivals and events, Reading and Leeds Festival will ask all ticket holders aged 11 and over to demonstrate their COVID-19 status before entering the festival by providing EITHER of the following.

"Proof of full vaccination – both doses received (with the second at least 14 days prior to the festival) OR · Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken prior to travel on the day of arrival at the festival OR

"Proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival (including 10 days self-isolation following the result)."

Just like many other festivals and events, Reading and Leeds Festival will ask all ticket holders aged 11 and over to demonstrate their COVID-19 status before entering the festival by providing EITHER of the following: — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) July 16, 2021

