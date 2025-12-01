Reading & Leeds 2026: Fontaines D.C. & Florence + The Machine among headliners

1 December 2025

Fontaines D.C., Dave, Florence + The Machine, Charlie XCX, Chase & Status and RAYE all headline Reading & Leeds 2026
Fontaines D.C., Dave, Florence + The Machine, Charlie XCX, Chase & Status and RAYE all headline Reading & Leeds 2026. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The twin festivals have announced first line-up for 2026, with Kasabian also on the bill as Leeds' first ever Thursday main stage headliner.

Pepsi MAX presents Reading and Leeds has has shared its new "2.0" look and first wave line-up for 2026.

The twin festivals - which take place in Richfield Avenue, Reading and Bramham Park, Leeds respectively - will play host to Charlie xcx, Dave, RAYE, Fontaines D.C., Florence + The Machine and Chase & Status as its headliners.

The announcement makes for plenty of one-offs, with Charlie XCX playing her only UK festival performance of the year and Chase & Status playing their only live show of 2026.

Florence Welch returns to Reading and Leeds for the first time since 2012 for her only UK Festival performance, while RAYE and Dave also make R+L their UK festival exclusive performances that year.

Also confirmed on the bill are first ever Thursday night Leeds headliners, Kasabian, as well as well as Skepta, Sombr, Role Model, Jade, Josh Baker, Kneecap and more.

Find out who's on the Reading & Leeds line-up so far and how to buy tickets.

Florence + The Machine press
Florence + The Machine are among the headliners for Reading & Leeds 2026. Picture: Press

What dates are Reading & Leeds Festivals 2026?

Reading and Leeds will take place between 27th - 30th August 2026 at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park.

Who's headlining Reading & Leeds Festivals 2026?

  • Charlie XCX
  • Dave
  • RAYE
  • Fontaines D.C.
  • Florence + The Machine
  • Chase & Status

Who's on the Reading & Leeds Festival 2026 line-up?

Reading Festival 2026 line-up:

  • Charlie XCX - HEADLINER
  • Dave - HEADLINER
  • RAYE - HEADLINER
  • Fontaines D.C. - HEADLINER
  • Florence + The Machine - HEADLINER
  • Chase & Status - HEADLINER
  • Skepta
  • Sombr
  • Role Model
  • Jade
  • TBC
  • Josh Baker
  • Kneecap
  • Kettama
  • Chris Stussy
  • Geese
  • Skye Newman
  • Adéla
  • Keo

Plus many more to be announced...

Leeds Festival 2026 line-up:

  • Charlie XCX - HEADLINER
  • Dave - HEADLINER
  • RAYE - HEADLINER
  • Fontaines D.C. - HEADLINER
  • Florence + The Machine - HEADLINER
  • Chase & Status - HEADLINER
  • Kasabian - THURSDAY NIGHT HEADLINER
  • Skepta
  • Sombr
  • Role Model
  • Jade
  • TBC
  • Josh Baker
  • Kneecap
  • Kettama
  • Geese
  • Skye Newman
  • Adéla
  • Keo

Plus many more to be announced...

Kasabian press image 2024
Kasabian are Leeds festival Thursday night headliners for 2026. Picture: Press

How to buy Reading & Leeds 2026 tickets:

Reading and Leeds 2025 saw Chappell Roan, Hozier, Travis Scott and Bring Me The Horizon headline, with the likes of Limp Bizkit, The Kooks and Pendulum also on the bill.

Chappell Roan, Hozier, Travis Scott and Bring Me The Horizon will headline Reading & Leeds 2025
Chappell Roan, Hozier, Travis Scott and Bring Me The Horizon headlined Reading & Leeds 2025. Picture: Press, Jason Richardson/Alamy

