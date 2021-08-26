Get the weather forecast for Reading & Leeds 2021

Leeds Festival will open its doors this week. Picture: Press/Matt Eachus

By Jenny Mensah

The festivals, which will host headliners in the likes of Liam Gallagher, Biffy Clyro and Stormzy, take place this weekend. Find out what you can expect from the weather.

Reading and Leeds Festival 2021 is preparing to open its doors this August Bank Holiday weekend.

The twin festivals, which take place from 27-29 August in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park, will see headline performances from the likes of Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Biffy Clyro, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure and Post Malone.

But what will the weather be like Reading and Leeds Festival 2021? Will you need a wellies, sunnies or both? Get the latest weather forecast for both events this year below.

What's the weather forecast for Reading & Leeds 2021?

According to the Met Office, festival-goers are in luck as it it largely looks like it's going to be a dry affair. With a 5-10% chance of rain for both festivals and relatively sunny weather in both Reading & Leeds you may even be able to ditch your wellies all together. Get a more detailed breakdown of the forecast for each festival here.

What's the weather forecast for Reading Festival 2021?

Thursday 26 August:

According to the Met Office, the weather is "cloudy" with highs of 19 degrees, lows of 12 degrees and a 10% or less chance of rain.

Friday 27 August:

On the day Stormzy and Catfish and The Bottlemen take to the stage, music-lovers can expect it to be "cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening" with highs of 20 degrees and lows of 12.

Saturday 28 August:

As the festival is in full swing, Reading punters will see highs of 21 degrees at the festival and lows of 12 degrees with a 5-10% chance of rain.

Sunday 29 August:

On the last official day of the festival, where the likes of Liam Gallagher and Biffy Clyro will perform, fans can expect it to be "sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon," with highs of 21 degrees and lows of 12 degrees. The day it self will also see a less than 5% chance of rain.

What's the weather forecast for Leeds Festival 2021?

Thursday 26 August:

Thursday looks to be the chilliest day of Leeds Festival with highs of 17 degrees and lows of 12 degrees. However it looks very mild and dry with at most a 10% chance of rain.

Friday 27 August:

Friday looks like a very similar outlook, though the Met Office says it will be "cloudy changing to clear by nighttime" there looks to be highs of 18 degrees and lows of 10 degrees.

Saturday 28 August:

While the festival is in full swing on Saturday, punters can expect highs of 20 degrees and lows of 9 degrees, with the weather promising to be "sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime."

Sunday 29 August:

The last day of the festival, which will see Post Malone and Disclosure perform, will be "cloudy" but with only a 10% chance of rain and highs of 18 degrees.