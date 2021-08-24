Reading and Leeds Festival 2021: Line-up & stage times

Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Biffy Clyro and Catfish and the Bottlemen are among the headliners. Picture: 1. Dan Reid/Shutterstock 2. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty 3. Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty 4. Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The festivals, which will see the likes of Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone and Biffy Clyro perform, have released their stage times. Find out more.

It's almost August Bank Holiday weekend, which means Reading and Leeds Festival 2021 is preparing to open its doors.

The festivals, which take place from 27-29 August in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park respectively, will see the likes of Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Biffy Clyro, Post Malone, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Disclosure headline.

Festival organisers promise no clashes for their epic six joint headliners at the event, which returns for the first time since the pandemic.

But exactly who is playing and when? Get the line-up and stage times for Reading & Leeds festival here.

*Times are subject to change. Download the Reading & Leeds app for more*

Stormzy headlines the Main Stage East at Reading Festival's Friday night. Picture: Press/Primary Talent International

What are the stage times for Reading Festival 2021?

Friday 27 August:

Main Stage East

12:45 – 13:10: Demob Happy

13:50 – 14:30: Inhaler

15:05 – 15:35: MoStack

16:30 – 17:10: Declan McKenna

18:00 – 18:45: Mabel

19:45 – 20:30: AJ Tracey

22:00 – 23:20: Stormzy

Main Stage West

12:05 – 12:50: Nothing But Thieves

13:15 – 13:45: The Snuts

14:35 – 15:05: Sports Team

15:40 – 16:25: Sea Girls

17:15 – 17:55: Aitch

18:50 – 19:40: Sam Fender

20:35 – 21:55: Catfish and the Bottlemen

The Pit

12:00 – 12:30: Gender Roles

12:45 – 13:15: Dead Poet Society

13:30 – 14:00: Macca Wiles

15:05 – 15:35: Jazmin Bean

15:55 – 16:25: Bob Vylan

16:45 – 17:20: Badflower

18:35 – 19:10: Loathe

19:35 – 20:10: City Morgue

20:35 – 21:10: Holding Absence

21:35 – 22:15: Creeper

22:40 – 23:30: Fever 333



Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Kara Marni

12:45 – 13:15: Gracey

13:30 – 14:00: Lowes

14:25 – 14:55: JC Stewart

15:15 – 15:55: Mimi Webb

16:05 – 16:45: 220 Kid

16:45 – 17:25: Noizu

17:30 – 18:10: Prospa

18:15 – 19:00: Franky Wah

19:05 – 20:05: Dom Dolla

20:10 – 21:15: Hybrid Minds

21:45 – 23:15: MK

Saturday 28 August:

Main Stage East

13:00 – 13:30: The Academic

14:10 – 14:40: Easy Life

15:20 – 15:50: Beabadoobee

16:40 – 17:20: Sigrid

18:10 – 18:50: The Kid LAROI

19:50 – 20:40: Two Door Cinema Club

22:05 – 23:20: Post Malone

Main Stage West

12:25 – 12:55: The Hara

13:35 – 14:05: Fever 333

14:45 – 15:15: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

15:55 – 16:35: Becky Hill

17:25 – 18:05: Slowthai

18:55 – 19:45: The Wombats

20:45 – 22:00: Disclosure

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Noisy

12:45 – 13:15: Will Joseph Cook

13:35 – 14:05: KennyHoopla

14:20 – 14:50: Alfie Tempelman

15:05 – 15:35: Thomas Headon

15:55 – 16:35: Syreeta

16:40 – 17:20: Chaya

17:25 – 18:05: James Organ

18:10 – 19:00: Danny Howard

19:10 – 20:10: Hannah Wants

20:20 – 21:35: Sonny Fodera

21:45 – 23:15: Solardo

Liam Gallagher tops the bill on the Sunday night of Reading Festival. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

Sunday 29 August:

Main Stage East

12:35 – 13:10: The Struts

13:50 – 14:25: The Hunna

15:10 – 15:45: KSI

16:35 – 17:10: Tom Grennan

18:05 – 18:45: Wolf Alice

19:45 – 20:35: Gerry Cinnamon

22:00 – 23:20: Liam Gallagher

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30: Hot Milk

13:15 – 13:45: Russ Millions

14:30 – 15:05: Neck Deep

15:50 – 16:25: Arizona Zervas

17:15 – 18:00: Blossoms

18:50 – 19:35: Yungblud

20:40 – 21:55: Biffy Clyro

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:25: Flawes

12:40 – 13:10: Sam Tompkins

13:25 – 13:55: Niko B

14:15 – 14:50: Bad Boy Chiller Crew

15:05 – 15:35: L Devine

15:45 – 16:30: Ama

16:30 – 17:15: Harriet Jaxxson

17:20 – 18:10: Koven

18:15 – 19:10: Nathan Dawe

19:15 – 20:15: Shy FX

20:15 – 23:15: Crucast

Festival Republic Stage

12:10 – 12:40: Blondes

13:00 – 13:30: Lucy Blue

13:50 – 14:25: Sophie and the Giants

14:45 – 15:20: Lyra

15:40 – 16:15: Baby Queen

17:35 – 18:10: Bloxx

18:35 – 19:10: Mae Muller

19:35 – 20:10: Holly Humberstone

20:35 – 21:10: Bakar

22:40 – 23:30: Girl in Red

Visit readingfestival.com for more.

Biffy Clyro play Leeds Festival's Main Stage West on the Friday night . Picture: Press/Warner Records

What are the stage times for Leeds Festival 2021?

Friday 27 August 2021:

Main Stage East

12:30 – 13:00: The Struts

13:35 – 14:10: The Hunna

14:50 – 15:25: KSI

16:10 – 16:45: Tom Grennan

17:35 – 18:15: Wolf Alice

19:15 – 20:05: Gerry Cinnamon

21:30 – 22:45: Liam Gallagher

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30: Hot Milk

13:00 – 13:30: Russ Millions

14:15 – 14:45: Neck Deep

15:30 – 16:05: Arizona Zervas

16:50 – 17:30: Blossoms

18:20 – 19:10: Yungblud

20:10 – 21:25: Biffy Clyro

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:25: Flawes

12:40 – 13:10: Sam Tompkins

13:25 – 13:55: Niko B

14:15 – 14:45: Bad Boy Chiller Crew

15:00 – 15:30: L Devine

15:40 – 16:20: Ama

16:25 – 17:05: Harriet Jaxxon

17:10 – 17:55: Koven

18:00 – 18:45: Nathan Dawe

18:50 – 19:45: Shy FX

19:45 – 22:40: Crucast



Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Blondes

12:50 – 13:20: Lucy Blue

13:40 – 14:10: Sophie and the Giants

14:30 – 15:05: Lyra

15:25 – 16:00: Baby Queen

17:15 – 17:50: Bloxx

18:10 – 18:45: Mae Muller

19:05 – 19:40: Holly Humberstone

20:05 – 20:40: Bakar

22:10 – 23:00: Girl in Red

Catfish And The Bottlemen will play Main Stage West on the Sunday night of Leeds Festival. Picture: Press/Jill Furmanovsky

Saturday 28 August 2021:

Main Stage East

12:45 – 13:10: Demob Happy

13:40 – 14:20: Inhaler

14:50 – 15:20: MoStack

16:00 – 16:40: Declan McKenna

17:30 – 18:15: Mabel

19:15 – 20:00: AJ Tracey

21:30 – 22:45: Stormzy

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:45: Nothing But Thieves

13:10 – 13:40: The Snuts

14:20 – 14:50: Sports Team

15:20 – 16:00: Sea Girls

16:45 – 17:25: Aitch

18:20 – 19:10: Sam Fender

20:05 – 21:25: Catfish and the Bottlemen

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Kara Marni

12:45 – 13:15: Gracey

13:30 – 14:00: Lowes

14:25 – 14:55: JC Stewart

15:15 – 15:55: Mimi Webb

16:05 – 16:45: 220 Kid

16:45 – 17:25: Noizu

17:30 – 18:10: Prospa

18:15 – 18:55: Franky Wah

19:00 – 19:45: Dom Dolla

19:50 – 20:50: Hybrid Minds

21:15 – 22:40: MK

Sunday 29 August 2021:

Main Stage East

12:30 – 13:00: The Academic

13:40 – 14:10: Easy Life

14:50 – 15:20: Beabadoobee

16:10 – 16:50: Sigrid

17:40 – 18:20: The Kid Laroi

19:20 – 20:10: Two Door Cinema Club

21:35 – 22:45: Post Malone

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30: The Hara

13:05 – 13:35: Fever 333

14:15 – 14:45: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

15:25 – 16:05: Becky Hill

16:55 – 17:35: Slowthai

18:25 – 19:15: The Wombats

20:15 – 21:30: Disclosure

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Noisy

12:45 – 13:15: Will Joseph Cook

13:35 – 14:05: KennyHoopla

14:20 – 14:50: Alfie Templeman

15:05 – 15:40: Thomas Headon

15:55 – 16:45: Hannah Wants

16:50 – 17:30: Chaya

17:35 – 18:15: James Organ

18:20 – 19:05: Danny Howard

19:15 – 19:55: Syreeta

20:05 – 21:20: Sonny Fodera

21:30 – 22:40: Solardo

Visit leedsfestival.com for more.