Reading and Leeds Festival 2021: Line-up & stage times
24 August 2021, 12:34 | Updated: 24 August 2021, 13:03
The festivals, which will see the likes of Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone and Biffy Clyro perform, have released their stage times. Find out more.
It's almost August Bank Holiday weekend, which means Reading and Leeds Festival 2021 is preparing to open its doors.
The festivals, which take place from 27-29 August in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park respectively, will see the likes of Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Biffy Clyro, Post Malone, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Disclosure headline.
Festival organisers promise no clashes for their epic six joint headliners at the event, which returns for the first time since the pandemic.
But exactly who is playing and when? Get the line-up and stage times for Reading & Leeds festival here.
*Times are subject to change. Download the Reading & Leeds app for more*
What are the stage times for Reading Festival 2021?
Friday 27 August:
Main Stage East
12:45 – 13:10: Demob Happy
13:50 – 14:30: Inhaler
15:05 – 15:35: MoStack
16:30 – 17:10: Declan McKenna
18:00 – 18:45: Mabel
19:45 – 20:30: AJ Tracey
22:00 – 23:20: Stormzy
Main Stage West
12:05 – 12:50: Nothing But Thieves
13:15 – 13:45: The Snuts
14:35 – 15:05: Sports Team
15:40 – 16:25: Sea Girls
17:15 – 17:55: Aitch
18:50 – 19:40: Sam Fender
20:35 – 21:55: Catfish and the Bottlemen
The Pit
12:00 – 12:30: Gender Roles
12:45 – 13:15: Dead Poet Society
13:30 – 14:00: Macca Wiles
15:05 – 15:35: Jazmin Bean
15:55 – 16:25: Bob Vylan
16:45 – 17:20: Badflower
18:35 – 19:10: Loathe
19:35 – 20:10: City Morgue
20:35 – 21:10: Holding Absence
21:35 – 22:15: Creeper
22:40 – 23:30: Fever 333
Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Kara Marni
12:45 – 13:15: Gracey
13:30 – 14:00: Lowes
14:25 – 14:55: JC Stewart
15:15 – 15:55: Mimi Webb
16:05 – 16:45: 220 Kid
16:45 – 17:25: Noizu
17:30 – 18:10: Prospa
18:15 – 19:00: Franky Wah
19:05 – 20:05: Dom Dolla
20:10 – 21:15: Hybrid Minds
21:45 – 23:15: MK
Saturday 28 August:
Main Stage East
13:00 – 13:30: The Academic
14:10 – 14:40: Easy Life
15:20 – 15:50: Beabadoobee
16:40 – 17:20: Sigrid
18:10 – 18:50: The Kid LAROI
19:50 – 20:40: Two Door Cinema Club
22:05 – 23:20: Post Malone
Main Stage West
12:25 – 12:55: The Hara
13:35 – 14:05: Fever 333
14:45 – 15:15: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
15:55 – 16:35: Becky Hill
17:25 – 18:05: Slowthai
18:55 – 19:45: The Wombats
20:45 – 22:00: Disclosure
Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Noisy
12:45 – 13:15: Will Joseph Cook
13:35 – 14:05: KennyHoopla
14:20 – 14:50: Alfie Tempelman
15:05 – 15:35: Thomas Headon
15:55 – 16:35: Syreeta
16:40 – 17:20: Chaya
17:25 – 18:05: James Organ
18:10 – 19:00: Danny Howard
19:10 – 20:10: Hannah Wants
20:20 – 21:35: Sonny Fodera
21:45 – 23:15: Solardo
Sunday 29 August:
Main Stage East
12:35 – 13:10: The Struts
13:50 – 14:25: The Hunna
15:10 – 15:45: KSI
16:35 – 17:10: Tom Grennan
18:05 – 18:45: Wolf Alice
19:45 – 20:35: Gerry Cinnamon
22:00 – 23:20: Liam Gallagher
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:30: Hot Milk
13:15 – 13:45: Russ Millions
14:30 – 15:05: Neck Deep
15:50 – 16:25: Arizona Zervas
17:15 – 18:00: Blossoms
18:50 – 19:35: Yungblud
20:40 – 21:55: Biffy Clyro
Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:25: Flawes
12:40 – 13:10: Sam Tompkins
13:25 – 13:55: Niko B
14:15 – 14:50: Bad Boy Chiller Crew
15:05 – 15:35: L Devine
15:45 – 16:30: Ama
16:30 – 17:15: Harriet Jaxxson
17:20 – 18:10: Koven
18:15 – 19:10: Nathan Dawe
19:15 – 20:15: Shy FX
20:15 – 23:15: Crucast
Festival Republic Stage
12:10 – 12:40: Blondes
13:00 – 13:30: Lucy Blue
13:50 – 14:25: Sophie and the Giants
14:45 – 15:20: Lyra
15:40 – 16:15: Baby Queen
17:35 – 18:10: Bloxx
18:35 – 19:10: Mae Muller
19:35 – 20:10: Holly Humberstone
20:35 – 21:10: Bakar
22:40 – 23:30: Girl in Red
Visit readingfestival.com for more.
What are the stage times for Leeds Festival 2021?
Friday 27 August 2021:
Main Stage East
12:30 – 13:00: The Struts
13:35 – 14:10: The Hunna
14:50 – 15:25: KSI
16:10 – 16:45: Tom Grennan
17:35 – 18:15: Wolf Alice
19:15 – 20:05: Gerry Cinnamon
21:30 – 22:45: Liam Gallagher
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:30: Hot Milk
13:00 – 13:30: Russ Millions
14:15 – 14:45: Neck Deep
15:30 – 16:05: Arizona Zervas
16:50 – 17:30: Blossoms
18:20 – 19:10: Yungblud
20:10 – 21:25: Biffy Clyro
Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:25: Flawes
12:40 – 13:10: Sam Tompkins
13:25 – 13:55: Niko B
14:15 – 14:45: Bad Boy Chiller Crew
15:00 – 15:30: L Devine
15:40 – 16:20: Ama
16:25 – 17:05: Harriet Jaxxon
17:10 – 17:55: Koven
18:00 – 18:45: Nathan Dawe
18:50 – 19:45: Shy FX
19:45 – 22:40: Crucast
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Blondes
12:50 – 13:20: Lucy Blue
13:40 – 14:10: Sophie and the Giants
14:30 – 15:05: Lyra
15:25 – 16:00: Baby Queen
17:15 – 17:50: Bloxx
18:10 – 18:45: Mae Muller
19:05 – 19:40: Holly Humberstone
20:05 – 20:40: Bakar
22:10 – 23:00: Girl in Red
Saturday 28 August 2021:
Main Stage East
12:45 – 13:10: Demob Happy
13:40 – 14:20: Inhaler
14:50 – 15:20: MoStack
16:00 – 16:40: Declan McKenna
17:30 – 18:15: Mabel
19:15 – 20:00: AJ Tracey
21:30 – 22:45: Stormzy
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:45: Nothing But Thieves
13:10 – 13:40: The Snuts
14:20 – 14:50: Sports Team
15:20 – 16:00: Sea Girls
16:45 – 17:25: Aitch
18:20 – 19:10: Sam Fender
20:05 – 21:25: Catfish and the Bottlemen
Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Kara Marni
12:45 – 13:15: Gracey
13:30 – 14:00: Lowes
14:25 – 14:55: JC Stewart
15:15 – 15:55: Mimi Webb
16:05 – 16:45: 220 Kid
16:45 – 17:25: Noizu
17:30 – 18:10: Prospa
18:15 – 18:55: Franky Wah
19:00 – 19:45: Dom Dolla
19:50 – 20:50: Hybrid Minds
21:15 – 22:40: MK
Sunday 29 August 2021:
Main Stage East
12:30 – 13:00: The Academic
13:40 – 14:10: Easy Life
14:50 – 15:20: Beabadoobee
16:10 – 16:50: Sigrid
17:40 – 18:20: The Kid Laroi
19:20 – 20:10: Two Door Cinema Club
21:35 – 22:45: Post Malone
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:30: The Hara
13:05 – 13:35: Fever 333
14:15 – 14:45: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
15:25 – 16:05: Becky Hill
16:55 – 17:35: Slowthai
18:25 – 19:15: The Wombats
20:15 – 21:30: Disclosure
Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Noisy
12:45 – 13:15: Will Joseph Cook
13:35 – 14:05: KennyHoopla
14:20 – 14:50: Alfie Templeman
15:05 – 15:40: Thomas Headon
15:55 – 16:45: Hannah Wants
16:50 – 17:30: Chaya
17:35 – 18:15: James Organ
18:20 – 19:05: Danny Howard
19:15 – 19:55: Syreeta
20:05 – 21:20: Sonny Fodera
21:30 – 22:40: Solardo
Visit leedsfestival.com for more.