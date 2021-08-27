How to get to Reading & Leeds Festival 2021: Postcode, train routes and more

Leeds and Reading Festival gets in full swing . Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

Reading and Leeds Festival has kicked off for another year, running from Friday 27- Sunday 29 August, Bank Holiday Weekend.

If you're attending Reading and Leeds Festival 2021 this weekend, don't get caught out!

Here's all the travel information you need ahead of the event.

Reading Festival postcode

The official postcode for Reading Festival is RG1 8EQ.

How to get to Reading Festival 2021

By coach

This year, the festival has partnered with Big Green Coach, in a bid to help reduce the event's carbon emissions.

There are 38 pick up locations in total and you can find your nearest pick up point here.

By train

The closest train station is Reading, which is a 15-20 minute walk away from the festival site.

Reading station is accessible on many cross-country routes.

From those travelling from London, you can get trains from London Paddington and Waterloo or at Vauxhall and Clapham Junction.

Shuttle bus

Shuttle busses run back and forth from the train station to Reading Festival regularly, costing just £1 for a single ticket.

Visit the Reading Buses website for more info.

By car

While the festival organisers are urging music revellers to travel to the event via public transport, they state that those who do travel by car should avoid following their sat nav as they approach the site, and follow the yellow AA signs provided.

Car parks are colour coded. They open the same time as the campsites do.

Find out how to get to each coloured car park here.

Car park passes must be displayed in your car window.

Visit readingfestival.com for your full travel information.

Reading and Leeds festival-goers will be arriving in their droves today. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

Leeds Festival postcode

The postcode for Leeds Festival is LS23 6ND.

How to get to Leeds Festival 2021

By coach

As is the case with Reading, Leeds Festival also partners with Big Green Coach, which picks up from 40 locations.

You can check the pick-up points for Leeds here.

By train

The nearest station to the event is Leeds, with regular trains from Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and London heading to the destination.

You can take the Leeds Festival bus straight from Leeds train station direct to Bramham Park.

Shuttle bus

Visitors wanting to hitch a ride on the festival's shuttle bus will have to download the First Bus app.

You then simply need to select 'Buy Tickets' and choose Leeds as your region, before the option for Leeds Festival will appear.

Find out more about the shuttlebus and buy tickets here.

By car

Car parking is included in the ticket price. Use the postcode above to direct you to the festival site.

Please visit the Leeds Festival website to get particular instructions about driving and parking to the festival.