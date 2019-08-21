How to get to Reading & Leeds Festival 2019: Postcode, train routes and more

Here's how to get to Reading and Leeds Festival this year. Picture: Getty / Reading and Leeds Festival

Reading and Leeds Festival is about to kick off for another year, running from Friday 23 August to Sunday 25.

If you're attending Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend, don't get caught out!

Here's all the travel information you need ahead of the event.

Reading Festival postcode

The official postcode for Reading Festival is RG1 8EQ.

How to get to Reading Festival 2019

By coach

This year, the festival has partnered with Big Green Coach, in a bid to help reduce the event's carbon emission.

There are 41 pick up locations in total, with return journey costing as little as £44.

You can find your nearest pick up point here.

By train

The closest train station is Reading, which is a 15-20 minute walk away from the festival site.

Reading station is accessible on many cross-country routes.

From those travelling from London, you can get trains from London Paddington and Waterloo. You can also jump on at Vauxhall or Clapham Junction, if that's easier.

Shuttle bus

Shuttle busses run back and forth from the train station to Reading Festival regularly, costing just £1 each way for passengers.

By car

While the festival organisers are urging music revellers to travel to the event via public transport, they state that those who do travel by car should avoid following their sat nav as they approach the site, and follow the yellow AA signs provided.

Car parks are colour coded. They open the same time as the campsites do.

Weekend car park passes have now sold out, so if you haven't already booked your space, it is advisable you look at alternative travel modes or parking.

Car park passes must be displayed in your car window.

Leeds Festival postcode

The postcode for Leeds Festival is LS23 6ND.

How to get to Leeds Festival

By coach

As is the case with Reading, its sister festival in Leeds has partnered up with Big Green Coach.

You can check the pick-up points for Leeds here.

Prices for a return ticket start from £33.

By train

The nearest station to the event is Leeds, with regular trains from Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and London heading to the destination.

That said, train lines have warned of severe travel disruption between London and Leeds over the Bank Holiday weekend, between 24-25 August.

Shuttle bus

Visitors wanting to hitch a ride on the festival's shuttle bus will have to download the First Bus app.

You then simply need to select 'mTickets' and choose Leeds as your region, before the option for Leeds Festival will appear.

You can check the shuttle bus timetables here.

By car

Car parking is included in the ticket price. Use the postcode above to direct you to the festival site.