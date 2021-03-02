Primavera Sound 2021 is cancelled

By Jenny Mensah

The 2021 instalment of the Barcelona festival has been forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers are looking ahead to 2022.

Primavera Sound 2021 has been cancelled.

The Barcelona festival - which had already been cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic - was scheduled to open its' doors from 2-6 June, but has now shared it will not be taking place for a second year running.

Taking to social media on Tuesday 2 March, organisers confirmed the disappointing news, writing: "It is with great sadness that we must announce that the 20th anniversary of Primavera Sound Barcelona is postponed until 2022 due to force majeure".

They continued: "We have tried everything, but we have now made this very painful decision due to the uncertainty surrounding the legal framework for large events for the original dates of the festival".

See their full statement below:

As with the previous year, Primavera Sound fans will be given the opportunity to keep their tickets until next year.

Ticket holders will also be able to request refunds when the Primavera Sound 2022 line-up is revealed on Wednesday 2 June 2021.

The Spanish festival is not the only music event to have to deliver bad news this year, as both Glastonbury Festival and Download Festival have had to close their doors in 2021.

It's not all bad news, however, with the likes of Reading and Leeds, Parklife and Latitude assuring fans that their festivals will go ahead.

Latitude took to Twitter to reveal that planning was "well underway" and organisers couldn't wait to be "reunited" with festival-goers this summer.

Reading and Leeds organisers wrote: "Following the government's recent announcement, we can't wait to get back to the fields this summer Party popper LET'S GO Clinking beer mugs #RandL21".

Creamfields, which takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend, is full steam ahead - with organisers confirming it has now sold out in "record-breaking time".

Meanwhile, Parklife organisers were "confident" the event, which takes place at Manchester's Heaton Park, would go ahead this year. In December, the festival was moved from June to 11-12 September to give organisers more time.

