Parklife 2022 headliners and line-up announced

Parklife Festival 2022 has announced its line-up. Picture: Press

The festival, which takes place at Manchester's Heaton Park has confirmed its headliners, line-up and ticket sale dates for this year.

Parklife Festival has announced it's stellar line-up for 2022.

Tyler The Creator, 50 Cent, Megan Thee Stallion and Lewis Capaldi are among the acts confirmed for the Manchester event, which is the biggest metropolitan festival in the UK.

Find out everything we know about the festival, including when it takes place, who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

When is Parklife Festival 2022?

Parklife Festival takes place from 11th-12th June 2022 at Heaton Park, Manchester.

Parklife Festival returns for 2022. Picture: Press

Who is headlining Parklife 2022?

Huge names Tyler, The Creator and 50 Cent (in a UK festival exclusive) have been confirmed to headline alongside big names Megan Thee Stallion and Lewis Capaldi.

The Parklife 2022 line-up has been announced. Picture: Press

Who else is on the Parklife 2022 line-up?

Also confirmed for Parklife 2022 are the likes of Bicep, Chase And Status, Loyle Carner, Jamie xx, Arlo Parks, Folamour (Live), Headie One, Central Cee, Fred Again.. ArrDee, Caroline Polachek, Tom Misch and PinkPantheress. DJ sets across the weekend come from the likes of Four Tet, Eric Prydz, Peggy Gou, Carl Cox, Marco Carola , Camelphat, The Blessed Madonna, Andy C, DJ EZ, Sonny Fodera Annie Mac, Jayda G, Mall Grab, Ricardo Villalobos and so many more. It all comes

Are Parklife 2022 tickets on sale?

The Parklife presale kicks off on Wednesday 26th January from 10am and those who sign up for it will be emailed a secret link on Tuesday 25th January.

THREE customers will have access to an exclusive presale from 9am on Tuesday 25th January for 48 hours only.

The general sale - which will be subject to availability - kicks off on Thursday 27th January at 10am.

Head to parklife.uk.com/tickets for more information.

What else can you expect from Parklife 2022?

Parklife also welcomes some brand new stage partners to Heaton Park for the first time this year, including the likes of Defected, underground giants Fuse, techno heavyweights XXL and tastemakers Eat Your Own Ears and Repercussion.

How do you get to Parklife Festival?

Parklife Festival is located at Manchester's Heaton Park at Middleton Road, Manchester M25 2SW.

The closest station to the grounds is Manchester Piccadilly Station.

Find out more about how to get to the festival at parklife.uk.com.

