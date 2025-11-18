The Maccabees to headline On The Beach Brighton 2026

On Air Now
18 November 2025, 18:10 | Updated: 18 November 2025, 18:16
The Marks To Prove it stars will return to play Brighton Beach seafront as part of their newly announced tour dates for 2026.
The Maccabees are set to headline On The Beach Brighton 2026.
The much-loved indie rockers comprised of Orlando Weeks, Felix White, Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis, Sam Doyle - played epic reunion shows in 2025 and now have shared their plans to head out on more dates next year.
The Pelican outfit have been the first artists announced for On The Beach on Brighton seafront. They will top the bill on Saturday 25th July, with more acts to be announced.
The Maccabees relocated to Brighton in their early years and performed frequently across the city, leading Felix White to say of their forthcoming show: "When The Maccabees were first starting in Brighton, we did not imagine 20 years on we would be headlining Brighton Beach.
"It's a very special thing for us to be doing this show... and we intend to make this the best Maccabees show ever. Even better than the one at Concorde 2 that got us banned, because fans were hanging from the ceiling.
"You will do well to hang from the ceiling at Brighton Beach!"
Tickets go on sale on Friday 28th November from 10am. Visit themaccabees-brighton.com for more.
Last year's On The Beach festival saw stunning performances from Bloc Party and Kaiser Chiefs, who both celebrated 20 years of their debut albums, Silent Alarm and Employment respectively.
