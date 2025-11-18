The Maccabees to headline On The Beach Brighton 2026

The Maccabees will headline the festival next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Marks To Prove it stars will return to play Brighton Beach seafront as part of their newly announced tour dates for 2026.

The Maccabees are set to headline On The Beach Brighton 2026.

The much-loved indie rockers comprised of Orlando Weeks, Felix White, Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis, Sam Doyle - played epic reunion shows in 2025 and now have shared their plans to head out on more dates next year.

The Pelican outfit have been the first artists announced for On The Beach on Brighton seafront. They will top the bill on Saturday 25th July, with more acts to be announced.

The Maccabees relocated to Brighton in their early years and performed frequently across the city, leading Felix White to say of their forthcoming show: "When The Maccabees were first starting in Brighton, we did not imagine 20 years on we would be headlining Brighton Beach.

The Maccabees at On The Beach 2026. Picture: Press

"It's a very special thing for us to be doing this show... and we intend to make this the best Maccabees show ever. Even better than the one at Concorde 2 that got us banned, because fans were hanging from the ceiling.

"You will do well to hang from the ceiling at Brighton Beach!"

Tickets go on sale on Friday 28th November from 10am. Visit themaccabees-brighton.com for more.

When do The Maccabees play On The Beach 2026?

The Maccabees will headline On The Beach on Saturday 25th July 2026 .

will headline On The Beach on . The show forms part of the On The Beach festival - find out more here: www.onthebeachbrighton.com

How to buy tickets for The Maccabees at On The Beach 2026

Tickets for The Maccabees at On The Beach 2026 go on general sale via themaccabees-brighton.com on Friday 28th November at 10am .

on . Pre-sales will take place on Wednesday 26th November from 10am.

On The Beach festival returns to Brighton next summer. Picture: Radio X

Last year's On The Beach festival saw stunning performances from Bloc Party and Kaiser Chiefs, who both celebrated 20 years of their debut albums, Silent Alarm and Employment respectively.

