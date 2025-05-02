NOS Alive 2025: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

The sun-soaked festival returns to Lisbon, Portugal for another year. Find out who's headlining, who joins them on the line-up and how you can be there.

NOS Alive is preparing to open its doors again this summer, with an impressive line-up of acts confirmed on the bill.

Taking place just outside of Lisbon, set against an enviable backdrop, the Portuguese festival - which offers a taste of the country's fine weather, culture and cuisine - also showcases the the city's nightlife, while giving music-lovers the chance to watch live performances in a stunning setting.

The 17th edition of the festival, which has the motto 'Never Stop Dreaming' will see world-renowned acts Olivia Rodrigo, Justice & Kings of Leon close each day, with the likes of Nine Each Nails, Sam Fender, Amyl and the Sniffers, Jet and more on the bill.

Get your bite-sized guide to NOS Alive 2025 guide so far and find out everything you need to know about the Portuguese festival.

What dates is NOS Alive 2025?

NOS Alive takes place on 10th, 11th and 12th July 2025 at at Passeio Marítimo de Algés.

Who's headlining NOS Alive 2025?

Oliva Rodrigo

Justice

Kings Of Leon

Nashville indie rockers Kings of Leon are among the headliners at NOS Alive 2025. Picture: Press

Driver's License star Olivia Rodrigo will headline the Portuguese festival on Thursday 10th July.

French indie-electronic duo Justice - who consist of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay - will play a bill-topping set at the festival on Friday 11th July.

Meanwhile indie elder statesmen Kings of Leon will bring the festival to a bill-topping close on Saturday 12th July.

Who's on the NOS Alive 2025 line-up?

Get the day splits so far below..

Thursday 10th July:

NOS Stage:

Olivia Rodrigo

Noah Kahan

Benson Boone

Mark Ambor

Heineken Stage

Artemas

Bad Nerves

Barry Can’t Swim

Glass Animals

Nathy Peluso

Parov Stelar

Sam Fender is among the acts on the NOS Alive 2025 line-up. Picture: Niall Lea/Press

Friday 11th July

NOS Stage

Justice

Sam Fender

girl in red

Heineken Stage

Alta Avenue

FINNEAS

Mother Mother

Sammy Virji

St. Vincent

The Backseat Lovers

The Teskey Brothers

WTF Clubbing:

Capicua

DJ Boring

Klin Klop

Logic1000

Macacos do Chinês

Máximo

Mike11

Von Di

Caleb Followill and co headline the closing night of NOS Alive 2025. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage/Getty

Saturday 12th July:

NOS Alive stage:

Kings Of Leon

Nine Inch Nails

Jet

CMAT

Heineken Stage

Amyl and The Sniffers

Bright Eyes

Franc Moody

Foster The People

Future Islands

Dead Poet Society

WTF Clubbing

The Bloody Beetroots (DJ set):

A-Trak

NTO (Live)

Erol Alkan

Chloé Robinson

Riordan

Papa Nugs: WTF Clubbing

More acts are still to be announced....

Can you buy tickets to NOS Alive 2025?

Tickets for Nos Alive festival 2025 are on sale now. Visit nosalive.com for more details and to buy tickets.

The crowds at night at NOS Alive 2024. Picture: Guilherme Cabral

Where does NOS Alive take place and how do you get there?

NOS Alive takes place in Passeio Marítimo de Algés, which is just eight minutes from Downtown Lisbon and 15 minutes from the nearby stunning beaches.

Its closest major airport is Lisboa airport, which is just 12km away and the festival's GPS co-ordinates are: 38.697422, -9.231721.

Visit the official festival page for the various ways to travel to the festival site, whether by air, bus, train or car.

Last year's NOS Alive saw headline performances from Arcade Fire, Dua Lipa and Pearl Jam with stunning sets from the likes of Smashing Pumpkins, Michael Kiwanuka, The Breeders, Khruangbin, Sum 41 and Jessie Ware.

