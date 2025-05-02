NOS Alive 2025: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more
2 May 2025, 14:25 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 14:31
The sun-soaked festival returns to Lisbon, Portugal for another year. Find out who's headlining, who joins them on the line-up and how you can be there.
Listen to this article
NOS Alive is preparing to open its doors again this summer, with an impressive line-up of acts confirmed on the bill.
Taking place just outside of Lisbon, set against an enviable backdrop, the Portuguese festival - which offers a taste of the country's fine weather, culture and cuisine - also showcases the the city's nightlife, while giving music-lovers the chance to watch live performances in a stunning setting.
The 17th edition of the festival, which has the motto 'Never Stop Dreaming' will see world-renowned acts Olivia Rodrigo, Justice & Kings of Leon close each day, with the likes of Nine Each Nails, Sam Fender, Amyl and the Sniffers, Jet and more on the bill.
Get your bite-sized guide to NOS Alive 2025 guide so far and find out everything you need to know about the Portuguese festival.
What dates is NOS Alive 2025?
NOS Alive takes place on 10th, 11th and 12th July 2025 at at Passeio Marítimo de Algés.
Read more:
- REVIEW: Pearl Jam bring NOS Alive 2024 to an epic climax with equally iconic sets from Arcade Fire, Smashing Pumpkins & more
Who's headlining NOS Alive 2025?
- Oliva Rodrigo
- Justice
- Kings Of Leon
Driver's License star Olivia Rodrigo will headline the Portuguese festival on Thursday 10th July.
French indie-electronic duo Justice - who consist of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay - will play a bill-topping set at the festival on Friday 11th July.
Meanwhile indie elder statesmen Kings of Leon will bring the festival to a bill-topping close on Saturday 12th July.
Read more:
- Who are Kings of Leon named after?
- What are Kings Of Leon's biggest songs?
- How Kings of Leon's feelings on Sex On Fire changed over the years
Who's on the NOS Alive 2025 line-up?
Get the day splits so far below..
Thursday 10th July:
NOS Stage:
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Noah Kahan
- Benson Boone
- Mark Ambor
Heineken Stage
- Artemas
- Bad Nerves
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Glass Animals
- Nathy Peluso
- Parov Stelar
See the full list of acts nosalive.com.
Friday 11th July
NOS Stage
- Justice
- Sam Fender
- girl in red
Heineken Stage
- Alta Avenue
- FINNEAS
- Mother Mother
- Sammy Virji
- St. Vincent
- The Backseat Lovers
- The Teskey Brothers
WTF Clubbing:
- Capicua
- DJ Boring
- Klin Klop
- Logic1000
- Macacos do Chinês
- Máximo
- Mike11
- Von Di
See the full list of acts nosalive.com.
Saturday 12th July:
NOS Alive stage:
- Kings Of Leon
- Nine Inch Nails
- Jet
- CMAT
Heineken Stage
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Bright Eyes
- Franc Moody
- Foster The People
- Future Islands
- Dead Poet Society
WTF Clubbing
- The Bloody Beetroots (DJ set):
- A-Trak
- NTO (Live)
- Erol Alkan
- Chloé Robinson
- Riordan
- Papa Nugs: WTF Clubbing
See the full list of acts nosalive.com.
More acts are still to be announced....
Can you buy tickets to NOS Alive 2025?
Tickets for Nos Alive festival 2025 are on sale now. Visit nosalive.com for more details and to buy tickets.
Where does NOS Alive take place and how do you get there?
NOS Alive takes place in Passeio Marítimo de Algés, which is just eight minutes from Downtown Lisbon and 15 minutes from the nearby stunning beaches.
Its closest major airport is Lisboa airport, which is just 12km away and the festival's GPS co-ordinates are: 38.697422, -9.231721.
Visit the official festival page for the various ways to travel to the festival site, whether by air, bus, train or car.
Last year's NOS Alive saw headline performances from Arcade Fire, Dua Lipa and Pearl Jam with stunning sets from the likes of Smashing Pumpkins, Michael Kiwanuka, The Breeders, Khruangbin, Sum 41 and Jessie Ware.
Eddie Vedder covers Imagine at NOS Alive 2024
Read more:
- How Sam Fender's Dead Boys song saved a man's life
- What inspired Sam Fender to write Hypersonic Missiles?
- Sam Fender vows not to "be in people's faces all the time"
- Sam Fender reveals People Watching single's heartbreaking inspiration
- Sam Fender translates Geordie slang - watch the video here