New Order & Hot Chip join Kraftwerk as Bluedot Festival 2019 headliners

Bernard Sumner of the band New Order performing at the music festival Lollapalooza in Berlin, Germany, 10 September 2016. Picture: Britta Pedersen/DPA/PA Images

The Blue Monday legends and Over and Over outfit join the electronic pioneers in topping the bill at the Cheshire festival.

New Order and Hot Chip will join Kraftwerk as headliners at this year's Bluedot 2019.

The festival, which takes place from 18-21 July this year will see the electronic groups play Cheshire’s iconic Jodrell Bank Observatory.

New Order will celebrate a homecoming festival performance on the Sunday night with Hot Chip – and the promise of brand new material – heading up the bill on Friday.

Meanwhile, German electro pioneers Kraftwerk will play their previously announced headline short on the Saturday night of the festival.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday 25 January at 10am from discoverthebluedot.com

It’s landed...



Revealing our bluedot 2019 line-up, celebrating 50 years since the Moon Landings.



RT for a chance to win 4 x VIP bluedot weekend tickets. Winner selected Wednesday evening.



Weekend tickets on general sale Thursday 24 January – 10AM.https://t.co/0UZHVJUnKV pic.twitter.com/RKEk2vcBDA — bluedot (@bluedotfestival) January 22, 2019

Also announced for the cosmic festival, which will celebrate 50 years of the Moon Landings, are Kate Tempest, The Ho! Team, and Gruff Rhys.

On Thursday night the Lovell Stage will also host an orchestral extravaganza as the internationally renowned Halle Orchestra presents Lift Off: a performance of specially selected sci-fi themes and music related to the Moon and accompanied by unique big screen visuals.

